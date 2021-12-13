Nucor to build new $350 million steel mill

Nucor plans to build a new $350 million steel mill in the South Atlantic Region, further adding to the nation's steelmaking capacity.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based mini mill operation plans to build a rebar micro mill with an annual capacity of 430,000 tons and spooling capabilities.

Nucor opened micro mills in Missouri and Florida last year. The planned one will be its third.

"We have recently executed two successful rebar micro mill start-ups and believe the East Coast market will be in need of additional rebar supply in the coming years, particularly with the recent passage of the infrastructure spending bill," said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor. "Rebar has been a core business for Nucor since we got into steelmaking and this project will enable us to maintain our leadership position in the rebar market."

Rebar, which was once but is no longer made at integrated steel mills like those around the Lake Michigan shore in Northwest Indiana, is used to build roads, sidewalks and buildings. Most rebar is made domestically at mini mills for the construction sector.