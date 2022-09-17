Nucor to invest $200 to modernize South Carolina mill

Nucor, a main competitor of Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel, is investing $200 million over five years to modernize a steel mill in South Carolina.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaker, one of the nation's largest, with mini mills around the country, plans to build a new air separation unit at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division in Huger, South Carolina. It will supply industrial gases for the mill's steelmaking operations.

The mill currently has a long-term agreement supplying industrial gases but will bring it in-house to become more vertically integrated.

UIG LLC, a Nucor subsidiary that focuses on industrial gas supply, will operate the Nucor-owned air separation unit. It will produce and supply all the gases needed itself.

"Nucor acquired UIG in 2019 so that we would have the capability to build and operate our own air separation units, giving us an alternative to long-term service contracts with outside providers," said Mike Lee, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Berkeley. "We are proud of our company's long-time partnership with the State of South Carolina, and we are excited to continue to invest in the state where Nucor first began operating nearly 60 years ago."

The steel mill makes about 3.5 million tons of flat-rolled sheet and structural steel and employs about 1,000 workers.