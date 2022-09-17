 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Nucor to invest $200 to modernize South Carolina mill

  • 0
Nucor to invest $200 to modernize South Carolina mill

Nucor Steel Gallatin is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Nucor, a main competitor of Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel, is investing $200 million over five years to modernize a steel mill in South Carolina.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaker, one of the nation's largest, with mini mills around the country, plans to build a new air separation unit at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division in Huger, South Carolina. It will supply industrial gases for the mill's steelmaking operations.

The mill currently has a long-term agreement supplying industrial gases but will bring it in-house to become more vertically integrated.

UIG LLC, a Nucor subsidiary that focuses on industrial gas supply, will operate the Nucor-owned air separation unit. It will produce and supply all the gases needed itself.

"Nucor acquired UIG in 2019 so that we would have the capability to build and operate our own air separation units, giving us an alternative to long-term service contracts with outside providers," said Mike Lee, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Berkeley. "We are proud of our company's long-time partnership with the State of South Carolina, and we are excited to continue to invest in the state where Nucor first began operating nearly 60 years ago."

People are also reading…

The steel mill makes about 3.5 million tons of flat-rolled sheet and structural steel and  employs about 1,000 workers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts