NW-ISBDC worked with a record number of small business owners last year

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center worked with a record number of small-business owners last year, serving 504 clients and helping them launch 54 new businesses across the Region.
“We are honored to have helped usher in 54 new businesses in our region last year. New businesses bring a ripple effect of more jobs, innovation and opportunities,” said Lorri Feldt, regional director of the NW-ISBDC.
“Sitting down and assisting more than 500 clients means that we helped business owners with issues, challenges or steps to grow — whether they are start-ups or existing businesses — and helped them become stronger.”
The Crown Point-based Northwest Indiana SBDC offers free assistance to entrepreneurs across Northwest Indiana who are looking to start a new business or expand their current one. The agency provides one-on-one counseling, referrals, workshops and training opportunities to small-business owners or fledgling entrepreneurs across a seven-county region. It's funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Indiana state government and local backers.
“From workshops to one-on-one counseling, we have the opportunity to serve our entrepreneurs by bringing our team’s expertise and experience at no cost to Region business owners,” Feldt said.
Last year, the Northwest Indiana SBDC helped clients raise more than $12 million in capital funding. The agency hosted 30 workshops across Northwest Indiana that were attended by an estimated 370 participants.
A total of 193 small businesses NW-ISBDC advised added jobs last year.
Anyone who needs guidance on how to launch or grow a business can sign up to meet with a NW-ISBDC adviser.
For more information, visit www.isbdc.org or call 219-644-3513.