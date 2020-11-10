The new NWI BizHub online referral network aims to foster small business growth across the Calumet Region.

The Legacy Foundation, Crown Point Community Foundation, Unity Foundation of La Porte County, Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center and the Center of Workforce Innovations teamed up to help small entrepreneurs and small business owners in Northwest Indiana, which has the second highest population of small businesses in the Hoosier state. They will get access online to tools and resources needed to establish or grow a company.

“The process of matching a small business’ needs to the right resource is simple, convenient, and easy-to-use. Anyone can access the network by going to nwibizhub.com and clicking on resources in the menu bar, or the let’s work together button," Network Navigator Donna Catalano said. "Concurrently with this launch, we have been recruiting area organizations that support owners to join the network, and now feature almost 60 resource partners who are ready to connect on NWI BizHub.”

The website emerged from the Northwest Indiana Forum's "Ignite the Region: A Regional Strategy for Economic Transformation" plan.