NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame: Brian Boomsma

Sitting in the basement of his Highland home, Brain Boomsma was strategizing.

It was the year 1987, and the 30-year-old had plans — lots of them.

Although he and his brother, Bruce, had worked in the egg and dairy industry for several years, they were taking the plunge and going out on their own.

After all, their dad Archie had told them that “can’t” isn’t in their vocabulary. They couldn’t — and wouldn’t — fail.

To get to where Boomsma is today — one of the founders of Dutch Farms, a multi-million dollar company based in the south side of Chicago that lines grocery shelves with dairy, deli, meat and bakery products — his days and nights were long, and every penny they began with counted.

“I had $12,000 from a 401(k) and my brother had $6,000,” Boomsma said. “We cashed them in and used that money to start.”

Every day began at around 10 p.m. Boomsma and his brother headed to local farms, loaded their trucks with eggs and brought them back to the Chicago area, where they would then be distributed to local grocery stores and markets.

“We had some people deliver the eggs, and I would come back to our basement and make phone calls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., calling grocery stores or anyone else who could carry our products,” Boomsma said. “I would then eat and sleep for a few hours, then wake up and do it all over again.”

For a year, their neighbors on 42nd Place had a front-row seat as they watched the business grow. One or two trucks quickly became six or seven. To this day, Boomsma, now 64, says he is still amazed by how patient his neighbors were.

“Our neighbors never complained once, but I knew we had to do something differently,” he said.

About a year after founding Dutch Farms, he moved the business to a 30,000-square-foot facility in Lansing. While the business began with distributing eggs to local grocery stores, the company’s product lineup started to expand with the move. Cottage cheese, yogurt, baked goods and other products began hitting store shelves.

Eventually, the company outgrew that space, and that’s when Boomsma moved the business to a 400,000-square-foot campus in the Pullman District of Chicago, where more than 60 fleet trucks now come and go.

“We found a large, dilapidated building that needed a lot of love,” he said. “We’re Dutch, and a lot of Dutch people were in that community at one time but left, so we wanted to go back and give that community love.”

Today, Dutch Farms generates approximately $450 million in annual revenue and has nearly 250 employees. It distributes its products in 40 states and 15 countries. The company owns and partners with farms responsible for more than 25 million egg-laying hens and produces more than 250 million pounds of product each year.

Although his brother, Bruce, died unexpectedly 12 years ago, Boomsma says he works every day to carry on the legacy that he and his brother started together. Faith and family are everything to him, Boomsma says, and he strives to support and help others on a personal and professional level.

“I recognize that we have a huge responsibility with our relationships with others,” Boomsma said. “We’re just stewards of the gifts that God has given us.”

Through community involvement, Boomsma has worked to ensure that the company he founded has a lasting impact on the neighborhoods that surround it.

In addition to providing assistance to local Chicagoland organizations like the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Chicago Prison Outreach and Joni & Friends, which serves those living with a disability, Dutch Farms works with national and international non-profit organizations.

“The more that you help others and help people who are in need, the more blessings you get back,” Boomsma said.

