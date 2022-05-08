NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame: Debbie and Dave Cook keep swinging for the fences

As a scout for the New York Yankees, Dave Cook watched as young players struggled to transition from using a metal bat to a wood bat.

Although using a metal bat is common in lower levels of baseball, from Little League to college teams, Major League Baseball requires its players to use wooden bats.

Cook saw an opportunity to create a more durable bat that would help turn batters into hitters.

He began experimenting with different wood types and adhesives at his father’s adhesives glue company.

Once he found a winning combination, he patented the design — and that’s when his baseball bat-making business took off. Cook and his wife, Debbie, founded Hoosier Bat Company in Valparaiso in 1991.

Yet their connection to America’s National Pastime began long before that, and their journey toward founding the Hoosier Bat Company began with one of the most recognizable sports figures in history.

As the former owner of the Hayloft restaurant in Plymouth, Indiana, Cook recalls a famous visitor who would frequent the establishment any time he was in town visiting his children, who were students at the Culver Academies in nearby Culver — the late-George Steinbrenner, who most know as the former owner of the New York Yankees.

To Cook, he was a friend.

“I got to know him and got to be a real good friend,” he said. “He would come into the restaurant, and one time, I said, ‘Hey, if you ever have an opening on the New York Yankees, let me know.’”

Without hesitation, Steinbrenner told Cook he could come to New York, but that living there would be far more expensive than Northern Indiana.

“Being from Jersey, I knew that was the case, and it was expensive,” Cook said.

As an alternative, Steinbrenner offered Cook a scouting position in which he would evaluate up-and-coming players.

It was during this experience that Cook developed the idea for a new, durable design of wooden bat. The company’s Woodforce 2000 bat is patented and features an ash handle and a barrel made from two pieces of different wood. It also includes a six-inch hickory sweet spot hitting area, and is certified under the Batted Ball Coefficient of Restitution, which controls the amount of energy lost when the player makes contact with the bat on the baseball.

At first, Debbie Cook said they were nervous about beginning this new journey in their lives, but felt reassured that Dave had already developed several contacts in the baseball industry.

“He went up to where the Chicago White Sox play, and players like Ron Karkovice and Lance Johnson began using our bats,” she said.

Eventually, Dave left his position as a scout because it became a conflict of interest to also sell bats to MLB teams and players. However, he and Debbie continued to leave their mark on baseball — and that legacy is on full display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, where three bats crafted by the Hoosier Bat Company are featured.

The bats belonged to former players Sammy Sosa, Lance Johnson and Prince Fielder, Debbie said.

Today, the couple is still hard at work. Dave, 81, and Debbie, 67, have turned their focus toward crafting bats for athletes who play in summer and fall leagues, Little League teams, and players at the high school and collegiate level.

“When we first started in 1991, we were only the fourth company to make bats,” Debbie said. “It stayed that way for about 10 years, but then all of a sudden everyone started making them.” Major League Baseball then began limiting the number of companies it worked with by adding insurance requirements and costs associated with fees and advertising, she said.

“We just decided there’s a lot of people who have disposable income who play in summer and fall leagues, in high school and in Little Leagues,” she said. “So about six years ago we decided to move away from MLB.”

Yet they remain persistent, even as the Valparaiso-based business continues to compete with industry giants, Debbie said.

“You ask 95% of people, the first thing that will come to mind is Louisville Slugger,” she said. “They’re a force to be reckoned with, but we are persistent enough and pride ourselves on our quality.”

To this day, Major League players still call Dave for bat advice, she said.

“We also do a lot of coach’s clinics in the winter months at their state and national meetings,” Debbie said. “We’re traveling a lot in the winter months, and in the summer, we set up at tournaments and talk to players.”

Their love for baseball has transcended to their family members. One of their grandchildren has been rated as one of the top baseball players in Arizona. The couple has two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

