NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame: Fritz Olthof built a business building homes

Frederick "Fritz" Olthof Sr. started Olthof Homes in 1961 as a young man of 21.

Sixty-one years later, his home-building business is going strong and thriving under the operation of his sons and a grandson.

"I'm basically retired," Olthof said. "I check in with the boys. They have taken over the business."

Olthof, 82, who served as president of the company he started, credits his dad for his strong work ethic.

"My father was a painting contractor, so I was introduced to construction at an early age. I fell in love with the business, and it was my dream in high school to be a building contractor," Olthof said.

The Dyer resident, who started his business in Lansing, is one of this year's inductees into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.

Olthof Homes is based in St. John and has an office in Indianapolis. Olthof estimates that his business has built some 7,000 homes over the last 61 years, as far south as Indianapolis, as far east as Fort Wayne and as far west as Plainfield, Illinois.

"We are doing very well," Olthof said.

He built his first building, a seven-flat in Lansing, and never looked back.

“My first building was located on Torrence Avenue, and I did pretty much everything myself,” Olthof said.

He said he learned the basics by going to work for his dad at his painting business, scraping loose paint at a young age.

"I went to work for him when I was in the 8th grade. My parents taught me a work ethic and I taught my kids a work ethic. It made them better people. They are used to working hard," Olthof said.

Olthof Homes is a three-generation family-run business which includes the four sons, Scot, Todd, Dennis and Fritz, along with Olthof's grandson, Matt. They all earned degrees from Purdue University in Construction Management.

Today they all are managing different aspects of the home building process.

Olthof's daughter, Michelle, who works part-time as an accountant, is the only one of his children who didn't follow in his shoes, Olthof said. Michelle's husband, Greg Bouwer, is a real estate attorney utilized by Olthof Homes.

"So everything stays in the family," Olthof said.

In addition to experiencing longevity in his business, Olthof has also enjoyed longevity in his marriage to his wife, Karen. They were married in 1962, after being high school sweethearts, and will celebrate 60 years of marriage in August.

Karen also worked along with her husband in his business and was an integral part of its success.

"She started out cleaning, and then ran one of the sales offices until she retired. She is part of helping make my business a success," Olthof said.

Olthoff said that during the operation of his longtime business, it hasn't always been smooth sailing, especially during the 1980s recession.

"It's a high risk business. We went through the '80s recession and made it out of it. In the middle, I didn't think I'd get out of it. We worked 10 times harder and got out the other side," Olthof said.

Olthoff called the first recession tough times.

"I didn't go broke but it ate up all my cash," Olthoff said. "Everything hasn't been sweet."

Lessons were learned from that recession and helped them with the most recent recession that occurred in late 2007 to mid-2009.

"We went through the last recession but knew what to expect and had capital behind us," Olthof said.

Olthoff said he had a heads up in regard to the most recent recession by getting a tip from a builders' group in California that warned no one was buying.

"We were told the wave is coming your way," Olthof said.

Olthof Homes took immediate action, discounting by $15,000 some 68 spec homes, then stopping all field construction after those houses were sold.

One of the biggest changes Olthof has seen during his 61 years of building has been the use of technology, whether in the offices or on job sites.

The use of technology has made construction more efficient in a number of ways, including payments to tradesmen, Olthof said.

"We didn't have computers. We had to take the bill and hand write it into a ledger system. Each house had a handwritten ledger," Olthof said.

Even closings on new homes can be done by use of technology.

"We used to spend hours at the title company," Olthof said.

Olthof said his favorite part of the job, early on, was working in the field.

"I enjoyed working out in the field the most; making sure the job was done right," Olthof said.

Phone calls, prior to cell phones, had to be made before work or after the work day ended.

"To get hold of people you had two choices — either when they came home at night or before they got to work. ...You got to know everyone's habits," Olthof said.

These days, Fritz and Karen travel and spend time at their homes in Florida and Michigan.

"We have traveled a lot. Before COVID, we always made one major trip a year," Olthof said.

And Olthof said he can relax knowing his business is in good hands with family members.

"They are doing an unbelievable job. I'm proud of them," Olthof said.

