NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022

HOBART — The Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class Monday during a ceremony honoring business leaders in the manufacturing, financial, food and construction industries.

The luncheon ceremony, held at Avalon Manor, also featured a discussion with Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The 2022 inductees to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame have created businesses making railroad parts and robots, baseball bats and financial instruments, milk and eggs.

"I don't think you'll find a more impressive group," Times Media Co. President Tom Schager said in introducing them, adding that they all built successful businesses from humble beginnings with ideas and hard work that triumphed over the many adversities they faced. The 2022 Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame inductees are:

Dave and Debbie Cook

As a scout for the New York Yankees, Dave Cook watched as young players struggled to transition from using a metal bat to a wood bat. Cook saw an opportunity to create a more durable wood bat that would help turn batters into hitters. Once he found a winning combination, he patented the design — and that’s when Hoosier Bat Co. took off. Cook and his wife, Debbie, founded the company in Valparaiso in 1991, and made bats for a variety of Major League players. Today, the couple is still hard at work, having turned their focus toward crafting bats for athletes who play in summer and fall leagues, Little League teams and players at the high school and collegiate level.

Napoleon Brandford III

When Napoleon Brandford III turned 16, his mother gave him two gifts — a work permit and a job. The future multi-millionaire worked as a stock boy at the former A&P on Magoun Avenue in East Chicago, stocking shelves and cleaning floors. Along with school work, the 1970 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School played on the Rough Riders basketball team that won the 1970 state title – an achievement for which Brandford has been inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Brandford, now of Carmel, California, built a successful investment and banking career, including as chairman of Brandford Shank & Co., LLC from 1998 to 2016. The company cracked the Wall Street top 10, coming in at No. 8. Brandford has shared his success with a variety of charitable organizations over the years, and has aided students at his alma mater, Purdue University Northwest, for many years.

Brian Boomsma

Brian Boomsma and his brother Bruce had worked in the egg and dairy industry for several years by 1987, when they went out on their own, putting their savings into a new company that is now dairy, deli, meat and bakery company Dutch Farms. In the beginning, every day began around 10 p.m. when Boomsma and his brother headed to local farms, loaded their trucks with eggs and brought them back to the Chicago area, where they would then be distributed to local grocery stores and markets. Now, the company occupies a 400,000-square-foot campus in the Pullman District of Chicago, where more than 60 fleet trucks come and go. Today, Dutch Farms distributes its products in 40 states and 15 countries. Boomsma attributes the success of Dutch Farms to faith and family, and shares his good fortune with a variety of charities at home and internationally.

Fritz Olthof

Frederick "Fritz" Olthof Sr. started Olthof Homes in 1961 as a young man of 21. Sixty-one years later, his home-building business is going strong and thriving under the operation of his sons and a grandson. Olthof credits his father for his strong work ethic. He said he learned the basics of the building business by going to work for his dad at his painting business, scraping loose paint at a young age. After Olthoff built his first building, a seven-flat in Lansing, he never looked back. Olthof Homes is now based in St. John and has an office in Indianapolis. Olthof estimates that the company has built some 7,000 homes over the last 61 years, as far south as Indianapolis, as far east as Fort Wayne and as far west as Plainfield, Illinois.

Tri-State Industries, Enterprise of the Year

Tri-State Industries of Hammond has been an innovator in the manufacturing sector since Don Keller founded it in 1980 as "just the dream of a 29-year-old kid." Tri-State initially made industrial pipe glides and slides. It has since grown to become a contract manufacturer for large manufacturers in the rail car, construction and mobile trailer industries, and provides services to clients in the refining industry, to the Department of Defense and to Union Tank Car. Tri-State expanded to Louisiana when Union moved its operations there. In addition to Tri-State Industries facilities in Hammond and Louisiana, the Keller family founded Tri-State Automation in Hammond, which credited with advancing the use of robotics in manufacturing, making robots that weld, haul materials and serve other customized industrial functions.

