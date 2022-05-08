NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame: Napoleon Brandford III

When Napoleon Brandford III turned 16, his mother gave him two gifts — a work permit and a job. The future multi-millionaire worked as a stock boy at the former A&P on Magoun Avenue in East Chicago.

Stocking shelves and cleaning floors might not seem too stressful for a teenager, but Brandford had other things going. He worked seven days a week, including 5:45-9:15 p.m. on weekdays, and somehow managed school, basketball practice and dinner along with his job.

"That allowed me to develop great time management skills,” said Brandford, now 70. “I didn’t waste any time. I went to the prom, but no parties. I did not have any time.”

These days, Brandford, of Carmel, California, has his hands in many projects, but stocking and cleaning are a universe away. He is currently chairman and CEO of NB III Entertainment, established in 1996, and has recently completed drafting his memoirs. Brandford is also one of the chief financial strategists for Team Harris, LLC, a management company and foundation for Gary Harris Jr. of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

For someone who sees himself as “just a regular guy from the Calumet section of East Chicago,” Brandford has reason to pump his chest. His resume includes a list of awards, board affiliations and community service that reads like a Who’s Who for entrepreneurs.

Brandford’s frequent flyer miles are alone epic, as he has accumulated more than 7.5 million air travel miles.

Brandford served as chairman of California-based Brandford Shank & Co., LLC from 1998 to 2016. A full-service investment banking and financial services company, it was the nation’s only African American- and woman-owned firm. In 2010, Brandford cracked the Wall Street top 10, coming in at No. 8, topping Wells Fargo.

“No small firm ever makes the top 10 on Wall Street,” Brandford said. “I needed hard work to overcome any obstacles.”

Among those obstacles, he said, was Wall Street, which put two strikes on the businessman.

“First, I’m Black,” Brandford said, “and Wall Street figures I don’t know anything about money. Second, they think, what am I doing in business?”

Brandford’s 38-year career has included business clients from governments, corporations and non-profit institutions. He has organized business conferences and has worked with the Congressional Black Caucus. He was the sole sponsor of a dinner honoring former U.S. Transportation Secretary William Coleman Jr. It was the first such event honoring all current and former Black cabinet members.

How does he do it all? Brandford cites his upbringing. He also sees himself as the “125% man.” He explained, “Whatever you think you can do, I can do 25% more.”

Doing more translates to a $1.75 billion State of California bond issue; a $939 million bond issue for Los Angeles World Airport; and a $642 million Sand Diego airport bond issue. In 1992, his firm completed the first-ever Statewide Community College $65 million bond financing.

Brandford was co-founder and vice chairman of Grigsby Brandford & Co., Inc., a Black-owned firm headquartered in San Francisco. His first experience as an investment banker was serving as vice president of the San Francisco office of Shearson/American Express from 1983 to 1985.

Speaking several years ago at his alma mater, Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond campus, Brandford recalled, “My education gave me a good understanding of government. Then I found out about municipal bonds and decided, ‘that’s what I want to do.’”

A 1970 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Brandford played on the Rough Riders basketball team that won the 1970 state title. Among his basketball memories came in eighth grade, when he heard a former basketball great address the Calumet Sectional Sportsmanship Banquet at Tiebel’s.

“Cazzie Russell spoke to the athletes, and he said, 'Think, then act. As you act, this is who you are or what you are.' I adopted that as my motto.”

Brandford has not forgotten his sports background, having served on the NCAA corporate advisory board from 1998 to 2014. As the only Californian representing the Citizenship for Sports Alliance, he pushed for an initiative to foster good sportsmanship with post-game handshakes now prevalent in youth and amateur sports.

He also formerly owned the Gary Steelheads team of the Continental Basketball Association.

Brandford also rates "giving back" as “extremely important.” Having served with 16 charities and foundations, he was a founding member of the California Healthcare Foundation, with assets approaching $2.3 billion.

As a policy, Brandford promotes philanthropy by taking 2% of whatever his firm makes on a project and donating that to charities serving the underserved. These, he said, might include shelters and service to AIDS patients.

His board affiliations include hospitals, ballet, Boy Scouts and higher education institutions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0