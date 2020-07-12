NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Aspen Cafe is closing permanently after 30 years in St. John.

"After 30 wonderful years, we have decided to retire and close the cafe," the owners posted on social media. "We would like to thank our longtime employees, customers and friends for many years of support. It has been our pleasure serving you and spending each and every day with you. We will miss you as we start this new chapter in our lives."

The traditional Greek diner, which had many longtime regulars, initially closed in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pancake house at 9141 Wicker Ave. in St John specialized in breakfast such as omelettes, skillets and golden brown pancakes dusted with finely powdered sugar, as well as Bloody Marys that could make a breakfast a brunch. It also boasted creative options like cinn-a-roll pancakes, key lime cheesecake pancakes, strawberry cheesecake pancakes, red velvet pancakes and crab cakes benedict. Aspen Cafe wowed early-morning diners with many decadent, over-the-top items like chocolate strawberry banana pecan pancakes and its "famous cinnamon apple stuffed French toast."