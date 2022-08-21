NWI Business Ins and Outs: Baseball Card Exchange, American Legion, Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm, salon, chiropractor and BBQ joint opening

Baseball Card Exchange is opening a new retail storefront in Schererville in early September.

The baseball card retailer, which specializes in rare and vintage cards, is nationally known for its authentication services of vintage unopened boxes.

"We're opening up a new location on Sept. 3," Baseball Card Exchange employee Amanda Fleming said. "It's a larger location. We're having a couple of autograph guests coming."

Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Famer Bobby Hull will sign autographs in the new store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 4. Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton also will sign autographs there from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 4.

Baseball Card Exchange will open that weekend at 709B U.S. 41 in Schererville by La Carreta Mexican Restaurant & Bar.

"It's 5,000 square feet and will be one of the gold standards for a hobby shop in the country," owner Steve Hart said.

A grand opening celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

"That night we are doing a Trade Night where people are able to bring in their card collections and trade with fellow hobbyists," said Billy Hinton, who will run the store. "We will be providing snacks for those in attendance as well."

Baseball Card Exchange dates back to 1990 when it opened a 500-square-foot shop in Lansing. It does a large business on eBay and claims to have the "world's largest vintage unopened inventory." It stocks many different types of trading cards for the four major sports, including Donruss, Fleer and SkyBox. It also buys unopened cards and individual cards that date back before 1975.

The new storefront will have a large selection of sports cards, including UFC, soccer, racing and golf. Pop culture cards will include Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, Spider-Man, X-Men, Dick Tracy, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Goosebumps. The store will have a card bar, boxes of cards at all price ranges and "tables full of factory and hand collated sets."

"When it comes to the inventory we carry baseball, basketball, football, hockey cards and wrestling cards from companies such as Topps, Panini and Upper Deck," Hinton said. "We also will be carrying many non-sport titles such as Star Wars, Stranger Things, Garbage Pail Kids and Pokemon. We offer a wide array of framed and signed sports memorabilia which includes items from players such as Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays and many more. We also carry tons of both modern and vintage singles which date back to the 1930s all the way to modern players. We plan on having many sets as well which go back to the early '60s."

Tickets to the autograph signings are $40 and include gift cards.

"That gets you one autograph from each player or two from the player of your choice along with a $10 Baseball Card Exchange gift card to use at a future date," Hinton said.

For more information, call 800-598-8656, visit www.bbce.com or email bbcexchange@sprintmail.com.

Coming soon

The American Legion Post 369 is relocating from East Chicago to St. John.

The veterans' service and social organization is currently located by Bishop Noll High School in Hammond. It bought a 2,600-square-foot building at 9501 Wicker Avenue in Saint John that it plans to move to.

The American Legion, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that dates back to 1919 and is open to anyone in any branch who served in uniform, will take over a building that was previously used as a residential home, retail spot and day care.

“It’s a great feeling knowing this property will be owned and operated by American Veterans who will use it to connect with other veterans," Antony Miocic, Director of Office Group at Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, one of the Region's largest commercial real estate firms.

He represented the seller in the transaction.

"The Legion has a great vision for this building and will do great work in the community,” he said.

Open

Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm recently opened in DeMotte.

"Collier Row Flower Farm is located in rural Northwest Indiana and provides naturally grown cut flowers and arrangements," Owner and President Tori Van Gorp said.

She and her husband Tony added extensive gardens to their home after they wed at the Jasper County Courthouse.

"Each year we added gardens, took out trees, moved landscaping and added wells. We acquired a 30 x 50 high tunnel and ultimately became a flower farm," she said. "Our first year was amazing. No pressure if our seeds didn’t germinate, if our flowers didn’t bloom or if we spent more than we made. Fortunately, all of the things that should have happened did. We learned a lot."

The business sells online, at 11717 N 570 W in Demotte and at the Chesterton Farmers Market. It specializes in floral arrangements for weddings.

"This year we are reconstructing our 1943 chicken coup making it into a cooler for our flowers, office, and design studio," she said. "We are expanding our growing capacities. It is exciting to see where this dream of an opportunity will take us."

For more information visit www.crflowerfarm.com, info@crflowerfarm.com, call 219-378-0359 or find the business on Facebook.

Opening

Back in Motion Sports & Chiropractic LLC, a new sports chiropractic office, will celebrate its grand opening in Merrillville at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

It will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet-and-greet, raffle, giveaways, massages and refreshments at its new office at 7895 Broadway, Suite E, in Merrillville.

“Here at Back in Motion Sports & Chiropractic LLC, patients are valued. I do my best to provide quality chiropractic care to help patients reach and/or exceed their health goals. I think of my patients as part of my extended family,” said founder and owner Dr. LaKia Brown.

She founded Back in Motion Sports & Chiropractic to help patients boost athletic performance and lead a pain-free lifestyle. Her practices encourage people to maintain better health, including through lifestyle changes and holistic strategies.

The chiropractic office specializes in chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation and other chiropractic services.

For more information, visit www.backinmotionsportschiro.com, email info@backinmotionsportschiro.com or call 219-544-5665.

Open

C&Co. Salon recently opened in Schererville.

The haircare salon at 1120 W. U.S. 30 in Schererville offers haircuts for women, men, children and teens, as well as styling blowouts, ironwork and bridal cuts. It offers Keratin and deep conditioning treatments, eyelash extensions hair extensions and a full range of coloring services.

C&Co. Salon will wax brows, lips, chins and full faces. It offers a range of skin care services, including Artic Blast, Kiss of the Rose and Triple Collagen Facials. It also has collagen tightening masks, microdermabrasion, red light therapy and Cavi-Lipo Body Sculpting that uses low-frequency ultrasound waves to target stubborn body fat.

People can make appointments online.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-227-8426 or visit saloncandco.com.

Open

Uncle Pig's Breakfast and Barbecue is serving up slow-cooked meat in Gary.

The BBQ joint at 3910 W. 5th Ave. west of downtown offers barbecue for dine-in and drive-through. It also offers delivery through DoorDash.

The menu includes pork ribs, pork rib tips, hot beef links, turkey tips and chicken wings. It has sides like mac and cheese, green beans, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, chips and fries. Entire pans of turkey or pork tips are available to feed a slew of people.

Beverage options include grape, orange and strawberry pop, as well as coffee and bottled water.

On weekdays, Uncle Pig's Breakfast and Barbecue offers a $5 Holla lunch special from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 219-487-5029.