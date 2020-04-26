NWI Business Ins and Outs: Brix wine bar coming to Michigan City; many businesses struggling to stay open during COVID-19 crisis

Tina's Day Spa in Crown Point is closing after the coronavirus crisis forced it to shut its doors.

"I am officially closing Tina’s Day Spa. It is with a grateful heart, albeit saddened, to all of you who helped me create my dream spa," owner and aesthetician Tina Silhavy wrote in an email to customers. "Tina’s Day Spa left an indelible impression on all who gave me their business and I had the best clients. As we watch many businesses closing, it feels like a wave of depression. Rising real estate costs and shrinking retail sales in the physical locations creates a negative economic scenario for business owners. I held out hope for as long as financially possible that I would find affordable and suitable space. The coronavirus pandemic sealed my fate."

The business will offer beauty products to anyone with gift certificates and sell off the contents of the spa.

"My spa was a sanctuary for all who entered, including myself. I miss the spa and those who visited me," she said.

