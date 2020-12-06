NWI Business Ins and Outs: Brumm's Bloomin' Barn owners to retire, Southlake Mall shops open

The owners of Brumm's Bloomin' Barn, the longtime florist and gift shop in Highland, are retiring after a half century of providing floral arrangements and presents in Lake County.
Jerry and Nancy Brumm decided to announce their retirement from the long-established retailer at 2540 45th St. in Highland.
"We cannot tell you how much we will miss your smiling faces nor how much we will forever cherish the memories you've all helped create over the last half century," they posted online. "Thank you so very much for helping us thrive and prosper as NW Indiana's premiere flower and gift shop all these years."
They are offering 50% off Christmas merchandise.
The store and website are open for the next few weeks, including for floral delivery and pickup.
"We are so grateful and absolutely beside ourselves with the massive outpouring of well wishes and kind words with you reacted to our retirement announcement," the owners posted.
The Brumms had always looked at the 50-year mark as a goal, if not a finish line, even back when first opening the store.
"Having said that, anyone who has shopped here since the end of the lockdown will have noticed that while our store still sports a robust presentation, our inventory is not what it would normally be at this time of year. This is purely due to the logistics of many of our wholesalers being compromised by the pandemic, especially earlier in the year when buying and shipping decisions are usually made regarding what merchandise to order. Truth be told, because of our loyal customer base, our store has continued to survive and thrive even during this difficult time. For that we cannot thank you enough."
Located in the Brumm Plaza on 45th Street in Highland, Brumm's Bloomin' Barn was often voted best gift shop in Northwest Indiana in Times Best of the Region polls. It carried a wide array of fresh-cut flowers, seasonal decorations, home decor, artisan candles, Melissa and Doug toys, religious figurines, whimsical socks and Christmas ornaments.
For more information, visit www.brumsflowers.com or call 219-924-1000.
Open
New businesses have opened at the Southlake Mall in Hobart, including 6 Inch Heels.
The shoe store that opened in the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart in October high heels, boots, vegan sanitizer holders, jewelry, handbags, dresses, scarves, handbags, thigh-highs, hair clips and leather backpacks.
The mall has looked to fill vacant retail space that has opened up as a result of the rise of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic, including with the new Lock and Load Airsoft Shooting Range on the first floor, where people can take aim at targets like they would on the midway at a traveling carnival. It also added the Fun Zone Arcade on the second floor, between the food court and the Books-a-Million bookstore and Dick's Sporting Goods department store. It includes arcade games like Terminator Salvation, Walking Dead, Guitar Hero and Sega Racing Classic.
The new Fun Zone Arcade also includes games like air hockey, foosball and claw prize machines.
For more information, visit www.shoppingsouthlakemall.com or call 219-738-2260.
New ownership
Valerie Pickford and Amanda Norris have acquired Results Physical Therapy in Michigan City.
They had been working at the private physical therapy clinic in LaPorte County for some time.
"When the opportunity arose earlier this year to buy the private practice, they knew it was the right step," the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana said in a news release. "Both have been in the field of outpatient physical therapy for a combined 20 plus years and what they love about Results PT is the high quality of care. Purchasing the business allowed them to be sure that same quality continued for the patients that put their trust in them. Results PT sets themselves apart from other facilities because of their individualized hands on approach."
Each patient at the medical office at 8733 West 400 North, Suite C in Michigan City is seen by a licensed medical professional and given an individualized plan for care.
“Our patients are our family,” Amanda Norris said.
For more information, visit www.resultsptmc.com or call 219-809-9614.
Grand opening
Discreetly Hair and Wigs will celebrate its grand opening in Highland on Dec. 13.
The hair care stylist and wig provider at 2300 Ramblewood Drive in Highland welcomes the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day for light refreshments, beverages and free consultations.
"Everyone deserves dignity and a crowning glory," said owner Doris Bauer, who has long been cutting hair and providing hair prosthetics to chemotherapy patients. "Appearance is importance."
The salon across from the Highland Grove Shopping Center at the highly trafficked intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street also is looking to recruit as many as four hair stylists to fill two booths.
Discreetly Hair Care and Wigs is open for appointment seven days a week.
For more information, visit discreetlyhair.com or call 219-922-8867.
Open
Family Dollar has opened another Northwest Indiana location in Wheatfield in Jasper County.
The Chesapeake, Virginia-based convenience retailer that offers many items for $1 will open at 48 E. State Road 10 in Wheatfield. It will include general merchandise, household products, beauty products, and freezers and coolers with groceries.
"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Wheatfield community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. "The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers."
The store is expected to employ about six to 10 people, who can apply for jobs at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.
Anniversary
LeBarron and Nina Burton opened the Popcorn World retail shop a year ago in Gary in the Fresh County Market Plaza at 25th and Garfield Streets. One of the many gourmet popcorn shops to pop up across Northwest Indiana in recent recent years, Popcorn World offers more than 250 flavors of specialty popcorn like Butterfinger, Banana Nut Bread, Birthday Cake and Blueberry Cheesecake on the southwest side of the Steel City, just off the Grant Street exit on the Borman Expressway.
For more information, visit www.doingtheworldaflavor.com.
Open
The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk in the Indiana Dunes National Park is opening as a pop-up from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.
It will sell dunes-themed merchandise and apparel like T-shirts and hoodies, a 2021 calendar, beach glass jewelry, holiday-flavored popcorn and ornaments. Those hitting the trails can warm up with chili, soup, beer and wine, as well as nibble on light snacks.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
