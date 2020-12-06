NWI Business Ins and Outs: Brumm's Bloomin' Barn owners to retire, Southlake Mall shops open

Family Dollar has opened another Northwest Indiana location in Wheatfield in Jasper County.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based convenience retailer that offers many items for $1 will open at 48 E. State Road 10 in Wheatfield. It will include general merchandise, household products, beauty products, and freezers and coolers with groceries.

"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Wheatfield community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. "The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers."

The store is expected to employ about six to 10 people, who can apply for jobs at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.