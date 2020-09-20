NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cajun Crab House opens at Southlake Mall, Veleros Restaurant brings menu from acclaimed chef to Valpo

"We have couple of chefs who get together to come up with new dishes," he said. "We always try to evolve and see what sticks."

It's part of a suburban Chicagoland chain that also has locations in Joliet, Oak Park, Oakbrook Terrace and Orland Park. Yudis said it was looking at additional locations, including potentially in Valparaiso, Mishawaka, Downers Grove and Naperville.

As it scouts out potential locations, Cajun Crab House Boil and Bar is looking to take over defunct chain restaurants that had liquor licenses that can be transferred.

"It's an up-and-coming chain," he said. "This is the fifth location, but a few more are coming."

At the Southlake Mall in Hobart, Cajun Crab House Boil and Bar will have live music on weekends and aim for a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

"It's a place for family fun where you can drink alcohol, relax and have fun," he said. "We'll have live bands and DJs. It will be a party atmosphere but one where you'd want to bring your family to."