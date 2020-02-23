NWI Business Ins and Outs: Clean Eatz coming to Dyer, World Gym closed, Region Records expanding, Grandeur Sweets up for sale

The Clean Eatz fast-casual restaurant chain will soon cook up "healthy, fresh and delicious" cuisine in the Galleria in Dyer.
The growing restaurant chain will replace the Coffee Beanery coffee shop and cafe, which recently served its last latte after a 17-year run at 425 U.S. 30. It had at one point been a combination Coffee Beanery and TCBY frozen yogurt shop, employing as many as 28 workers when it first opened in 2003. The Dyer location was the Michigan-based chain's last coffee shop in the state of Indiana, though it still has a cafe in Lincolnwood in neighboring Illinois.
Clean Eatz, a fledgling chain with more than 40 locations across the country, will take over the 2,300-square-foot space just off U.S. 30 near the Illinois/Indiana state line. The Dyer restaurant will be the chain's first location in both Northwest Indiana and the state of Indiana.
"It's a health food restaurant," manager Joel Boustos said. "The closest one is in Canton, Ohio. It's known for meal plans for those too busy to cook or seniors, such as those who don't want to cook after their kids moved out. We can prepare special orders, such as if you want gluten-free or low carbs."
People can order prepared meals for up to six nights a week, with the menus changing every week to keep the offerings fresh. Individual prepared grab-and-go menus also are available in the coolers in the front.
"Whether you want to gain muscle, add more protein or lose weight, we can help you achieve your goals," Boustos said. "You can order prepared meals for the next week anytime from Thursday to Sunday night."
The restaurant also will include dine-in seating for at least 30 people. The menu includes salads, wraps, bowls, paninis and pizza with cauliflower crusts. Burger options include bison, chicken, turkey and plant-based Beyond Burgers.
"The whole concept is healthy," Boustos said. "We don't deep-fry anything. We only have healthy spices, which we leave on the tables for customers to add. We don't cook with oils. We only use extra virgin olive oil. For people looking for low sodium, fat and cholesterol, we offer something healthier."
Clean Eatz offers meals for those looking to maintain their weight, lose weight or gain muscle.
"If you're looking for a change in your lifestyle or just something healthier, we're the place," he said. "We can cater to all your health needs. There's nothing like it around here."
The Dyer location is expected to open as early as April 9 if everything goes well.
If it's successful, Clean Eatz could open more locations in Northwest Indiana, Boustos said.
"This area has a lot of traffic from both Indiana and Illinois. Hopefully, we'll open more locations in the future," Boustos said. "We're starting with one restaurant and seeing how it goes."
The Clean Eatz restaurant in Dyer will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 219-440-7748 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
For sale
Grandeur Sweets, a cupcake shop in Merrillville, is looking to sell to new owners after more than three years.
The bakery known for its Neapolitan, red velvet, German chocolate and 7-Up pound cakes and strawberry cheesecake is located at 7606 Broadway in Merrillville.
"It is our sincerest regret that we inform you that after 3 1/2 years of business, Grandeur Sweets LLC has decided to sell our bakery," the cupcake shop posted on Facebook. "The decision to sell our bakery wasn't an easy one. We can't fully express our deep gratitude for your business and your support. It has been a pleasure to serve you. Thanks to all our customers who took the time out to do a review that made us a 'top bakery' with a 4.9 rating. We don't take that for granted. We will continue to be open until we sell our bakery."
Grandeur Sweets said it's a turnkey operation where anyone could walk in and take over.
"Looking for a buyer who wants to buy a bakery that's already established, with a great customer base, great location, plenty of parking and a busy plaza," the business said on Facebook. "All you have to do is moving in and start baking."
For more information, call 219-525-5468.
Open
Suttle Bistro, a restaurant and bar that often hosts live jazz, opened last fall in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The eatery and nightspot moved into the space at 6039 Miller Ave. that was formerly occupied by The Fab 4 Restaurant and Yellow Submarine Lounge.
Adorned with comic book covers on the walls, the restaurant offers American cuisine like burgers, sandwiches, chicken and starters. Sample items include chicken and waffles, a salmon burger, potstickers, bone-in wings and fried green tomatoes.
The small family-run business also serves beer, wine, martinis and margaritas. It's open late on the weekends, when it often hosts live music.
Suttle Bistro is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 219-290-6900 or find the business on Facebook.
Coming soon
Region Records, a vinyl record shop in downtown Griffith, plans to open a second location soon at 2720 Highway Ave. in downtown Highland.
Josh Becerra opened the record store at 212 E. Main St. in Griffith in early 2015, selling classic vinyl records as well as t-shirts, posters, books, DVDs and pop culture paraphernalia. His father, Joe Becerra, previously owned Highland Card and Comics on Kennedy Avenue.
Region Records is the kind of place where one can find vintage records from the Grateful Dead, the Ramones or Doctor Ross, as well as T-shirts from Hegewisch Records or old concert posters from the Star Plaza Theatre. Many records and collectibles sell for just $1 each at the Griffith store.
Region Records hopes to open the downtown Highland location very soon.
For more information, find the business on Facebook or call 219-513-8366.
Closed
World Gym closed last weekend at 8313 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, marking the potential end of an iconic national brand in the Region, at least for now.
Within the last few months, World Gyms in Schererville and Cedar Lake were converted into Grit Fitnesses, a locally owned gym chain. The Highland location, which was under different ownership, is just the latest business in the troubled Highland Ultra Plaza outdoor shopping center to shutter.
The Ultra Highland Plaza at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road went into foreclosure after the loss of anchor Ultra Foods, which closed after 36 years during the Central Grocers bankruptcy saga in 2017. Since then, there has been a steady stream of closures, including Fallas, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Tacos & Burritos, Avenue and Chinese Kitchen.
Bodybuilder Joe Gold, who helped launch a national fitness craze during the heyday of Muscle Beach in Venice Beach along the Southern California coast, started the World Gym chain in 1976 and also founded Gold's Gym, another well-known national gym chain. World Gym now has more than 200 locations nationwide, but the Highland location was the last one left in Northwest Indiana.
The Highland gym had been open for more than 20 years near the Hammond border. It had been liquidating its weight machines and other exercise equipment, which were being bought by local police agencies and high school athletic departments.
If you've got tips about new stores or restaurants anywhere in the Region, or just wonder what's under construction somewhere, contact NWI Business Ins and Outs columnist Joseph S. Pete at joseph.pete@nwi.com or 219.933.3316.