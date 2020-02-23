NWI Business Ins and Outs: Clean Eatz coming to Dyer, World Gym closed, Region Records expanding, Grandeur Sweets up for sale

For sale

Grandeur Sweets, a cupcake shop in Merrillville, is looking to sell to new owners after more than three years.

The bakery known for its Neapolitan, red velvet, German chocolate and 7-Up pound cakes and strawberry cheesecake is located at 7606 Broadway in Merrillville.

"It is our sincerest regret that we inform you that after 3 1/2 years of business, Grandeur Sweets LLC has decided to sell our bakery," the cupcake shop posted on Facebook. "The decision to sell our bakery wasn't an easy one. We can't fully express our deep gratitude for your business and your support. It has been a pleasure to serve you. Thanks to all our customers who took the time out to do a review that made us a 'top bakery' with a 4.9 rating. We don't take that for granted. We will continue to be open until we sell our bakery."

Grandeur Sweets said it's a turnkey operation where anyone could walk in and take over.

"Looking for a buyer who wants to buy a bakery that's already established, with a great customer base, great location, plenty of parking and a busy plaza," the business said on Facebook. "All you have to do is moving in and start baking."

For more information, call 219-525-5468.

Open

Suttle Bistro, a restaurant and bar that often hosts live jazz, opened last fall in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The eatery and nightspot moved into the space at 6039 Miller Ave. that was formerly occupied by The Fab 4 Restaurant and Yellow Submarine Lounge.

Adorned with comic book covers on the walls, the restaurant offers American cuisine like burgers, sandwiches, chicken and starters. Sample items include chicken and waffles, a salmon burger, potstickers, bone-in wings and fried green tomatoes.

The small family-run business also serves beer, wine, martinis and margaritas. It's open late on the weekends, when it often hosts live music.

Suttle Bistro is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-290-6900 or find the business on Facebook.