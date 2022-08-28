NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding

Crumbl Cookies will soon bring something sweet to Valparaiso.

The fast-growing chain recently opened its first Northwest Indiana location in Dyer and now will open a cookie shop at 2310 Laporte Ave. in Valparaiso on Sept. 1.

The cookie shop did $150,000 in construction in the space, according to a city of Valparaiso building permit.

Crumbl bakes more than 130 flavors of cookies, such as milk chocolate chip, blueberry cheesecake, brownie fudge, galaxy brownie, cookie butter ice cream and cookie dough crunch. It rotates flavors on a regular basis to keep its offerings fresh and interesting.

The cookies are served either warm or chilled and come in four-pack, six-pack and 12-pack boxes that are distinctively oblong and pink, a gambit meant to make them more visible on Instagram and other social media.

Crumbl also scoops up half-pints of housemade ice cream in flavors like vanilla bean, cookie dough crunch and peanut butter brittle. The sweet shop offers both takeout and delivery.

Cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan founded the national cookie shop chain in 2017 and it has since grown to more than 300 stores in 36 states, including more than a half dozen in Indiana.

For more information, visit crumblcookies.com or call 219-386-2555.

Expanded

The Salt Cave in St. John has expanded and rebranded as the Salt Cave & Wellness Spa of St. John, Indiana.

The business at 8241 Wicker Ave. is celebrating its five-year anniversary this month. It offers halotherapy, in which people sit in a salt cave with 20,000 pounds of Himalayan salt and micronized pharmaceutical-grade salt.

The 45-minute sessions are meant to relieve respiratory issues, allergies, dermatitis problems and assorted other ailments. The basic idea is that it will make people breathe easier.

But now there's more.

"When the salt cave first opened it could only offer the experience of a salt cave session to their guests," owner Marcia Autry said. "New services include the far infrared sauna, ionic foot detox where three people can do the detox together, facials, ear candling, waxing, many varieties of massages including hot stone. There is also a room for private vibrational reiki healing and vibrational raindrop oils for relaxation."

In addition to new rooms, the Salt Cave & Wellness Spa has added more services aimed at holistic health and wellness.

"The cave can have up to 10 people for meditation in the salt cave at one time," Autry said. "They offer different meditations such as vibrational and sound healing, chakra with the seven chakra bowls, reiki meditation, and these are just a few being offered. There is also gentle yoga in the cave which includes a short get-together with snacks and drinks before going into the cave for the yoga class. A new massage chair has been installed for a 15-minute relaxation session or you could ask for a red light therapy 20-minute treatment."

The Salt Cave & Wellness Spa also has expanded its retail section.

"The ever-expanding product lines include many items from local vendors," she said. "Neck wraps from Julie, specialty oils from Annie, homemade soaps and sprays from Smudges, CBD oils from Tulip Tree Gardens, bracelets from Smudges and local honey from Lowell, Indiana. The variety of specialty salt lamps has increased and now there are beautiful onyx lamps for sale."

For more information, visit www.saltcaveindiana.com or call 219-365-2283.

Relocating

Construction has started on J's Breakfast Club's new location in Gary.

Construction crews started clearing the grounds at the restaurant's future home at 2901 Broadway near the Borman Expressway, one of the busiest ribbons of interstate in the country. The project has been planned for a while.

"Today is a pure example of 'delayed but not denied,'" owner Joslyn Kelly said. "Everything happens in God's time, so we are right on schedule."

J's Breakfast Club now serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week at 3669 Broadway, where it has built a loyal following.

"I have been coming to J's for years enjoying the food and atmosphere," customer Ollette Washington said. "I am excited for Joslyn and her team as they will be able to introduce their delicious menu and great customer service to a larger audience by being so close to the highway."

Powers & Sons Construction is building the new restaurant, which will be larger than the current location.

"It is wonderful to work with a reputable team that had its beginnings in Gary and has built structures across the country," Kelly said.

The opening date has yet to be determined. The existing restaurant remains open for business until the new site opens.

"We are very much open and eager to serve customers via dine-in, carry-out, delivery and catering," said Kelly.

For more information, visit www.jsbreakfastclubgary.com or call 219-455-6959.

Coming soon

The Vitamin Shoppe is coming to Valparaiso.

The chain of vitamin stores plans to open another Northwest Indiana location at 2410 LaPorte Ave. in the Valparaiso Marketplace shopping center. The New Jersey-based retailer also has locations in Highland and Merrillville.

The Vitamin Shoppe plans to do $300,000 worth of construction in the space, according to a building permit from the city of Valparaiso.

The retailer carries every imaginable nutritional supplement like multivitamins, vitamin blends to lower blood pressure, protein powders for bodybuilders, calcium gummies and superfood chews. It also stocks energy drinks, enhanced water and other products targeted at the health-minded.

For more information, visit vitaminshoppe.com.

Ribbon-cutting

Baitmasters has been open on Lake George in downtown Hobart for a few years but just did a ribbon-cutting with the Hobart Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

The bait shop at 603 S. Wisconsin St. is "simply an old-fashioned bait store" that sells minnows, worms and other tackle for anyone looking to fish along with the Great Blue Herons and Great White Egrets that often flock to Lake George. It also rents boats and kayaks to take out on the lake or the Deep River.

For more information, call 219-265-1777 or email baitmastersofnwi@gmail.com.

Acquired

In hyperlocal news, Franciscan Alliance bought a 5.3-acre lot in Munster just east of The Times of Northwest Indiana's main office.

The healthcare provider bought the vacant land at 651 45th St. just west of existing Franciscan medical office buildings in Munster. The site is free of the wetlands that inhibit the development of most of the still-vacant land in the area.

Antony Miocic, director of office group at Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, represented the seller of the property.

“This is one of the few remaining infill lots in and around Munster," Miocic said. "It’s great for the municipality that an established medical provider is taking possession of this property."

Sold

Beacon Street Properties bought two fully leased commercial properties in Lake County.

Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial brokered the transactions. The firm spent $3.07 million to buy the two retail properties with a combined square footage of 23,988.

Beacon Street Properties acquired a shopping center anchored by O'Reilly Auto Parts on a 1.60-acre site near the busy intersection of Main Street and Summit Street in Crown Point, where nearly 27,000 vehicles pass per day.

The strip mall was built in 1991 and is now 100% occupied.

Latitude Commercial President Aaron McDermott brokered that deal, as well as the purchase of a Class B office building at 20 E. U.S. 30 in Schererville. The two-story office sits on a 1.59-acre site on a busy stretch of the highway.

The 12,022-square-foot office is 100% full and anchored by the real estate firm Century 21 Affiliated.