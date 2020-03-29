NWI Business Ins and Outs: COVID-19 closes River Oaks Center, Lighthouse Restaurant; Hammond eateries open for carryout and delivery

Many businesses are closing temporarily or remain closed as the coronavirus sweeps across the Calumet Region and the nation.
Following the Southlake Mall in Hobart and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City, the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City temporarily closed on Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order.
"We have been closely tracking developments related to COVID-19 and have been following the guidance of authorities, ensuring that above all else, our patrons, merchants, and employees are safe and healthy," Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group spokeswoman Taylor Falls said in a statement. "The situation has indeed evolved, and in accordance with the state mandate and with our community in mind, we have temporarily closed all Illinois malls until further notice. We sincerely appreciate our diligent team's work in maintaining a safe and clean environment over the last few weeks, and we hope to reopen as soon as possible."
While many restaurants around the Region have tried to make a go with just carryout and delivery, that's harder for fine dining establishments. Lighthouse Restaurant on the lakefront in Cedar Lake closed until further notice, as did Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville.
"We will be closed due to the coronavirus. During this time, we will not be serving any to-go orders," Gamba Ristorante posted on its Facebook page. "We will keep you up to date when we are able to return. We thank you for your consideration during these uncertain times."
La Cecina #3 Restaurant in Dyer, a Mexican joint, also stopped doing pickup orders as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on.
"We are currently closed and are no longer available for pick up orders. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "We thank you for your support and look forward to this situation ending soon to continue to serve our community and family with the best service and food we can possibly provide."
But restaurant options remain available for anyone sick of cooking at home or battling the crowds at the grocery stores.
Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Dyer and Portage temporarily closed their dining rooms because of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order, but continue to offer curbside to-go orders.
“Restaurants play an important role in our nation’s food supply,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications. “Curbside To-Go allows guests to enjoy legendary food, with the added convenience of never leaving the car. We know our communities are counting on us and we intend to be there for them. The health and safety of our guests and Roadies (employees) is and always will be our top priority. With the guidance of the CDC and other public health officials, we have enhanced the frequency and scope of our sanitizing procedures to maintain our already high standards. We will continue to add resources and focus on handwashing, hygiene and sanitation in our restaurants.”
For those looking for an adult beverage to get them through the period of self-isolation, 18th Street Distillery at 5417 Oakley Ave. #1 in downtown Hammond is offering to-go jars that hold about three servings of a craft cocktail made with its artisan spirits, such as a "Staycation Vodka" with lime, pineapple, mint, and hibiscus.
In Hammond, many restaurants remain open to carryout and delivery, including Big Daddy’s BBQ, BigCity Cheesesteaks, Bob’s Shrimp, Byway Brewing Company, Cavalier Inn, Columbia Gyros, Fat Sam’s Philly Steak, Flat Rock Tap, Freddy’s Steakhouse, Golden Gloves Cuisine & Catering, Hessville Restaurant, Jason’s Sports Bar and Grill, Jodi’s Italian Ice Factory, Kennedy Café & Family Restaurant, Madvek’s Doghouse, Nick & George’s Restaurant, Nick’s Gyros, Schoop’s Hamburgers, Soul Siztah’s Café, Stella V.ie Cafe, Street Shack, Johnel’s Restaurant, Super Submarine, Tasty Treats Bakery, The Wheel Family Restaurant, Tzatziki Greek Street Food, Mr. Zorba’s Breakfast, Zel’s Roast Beef and Zantes Restaurant.
For more information or a full list, visit www.gohammond.com/guide-to-restaurants-offering-food-for-pickup-or-delivery/.
