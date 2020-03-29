NWI Business Ins and Outs: COVID-19 closes River Oaks Center, Lighthouse Restaurant; Hammond eateries open for carryout and delivery

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Many businesses are closing temporarily or remain closed as the coronavirus sweeps across the Calumet Region and the nation.

Following the Southlake Mall in Hobart and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City, the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City temporarily closed on Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order.

"We have been closely tracking developments related to COVID-19 and have been following the guidance of authorities, ensuring that above all else, our patrons, merchants, and employees are safe and healthy," Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group spokeswoman Taylor Falls said in a statement. "The situation has indeed evolved, and in accordance with the state mandate and with our community in mind, we have temporarily closed all Illinois malls until further notice. We sincerely appreciate our diligent team's work in maintaining a safe and clean environment over the last few weeks, and we hope to reopen as soon as possible."

While many restaurants around the Region have tried to make a go with just carryout and delivery, that's harder for fine dining establishments. Lighthouse Restaurant on the lakefront in Cedar Lake closed until further notice, as did Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville.