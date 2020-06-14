NWI Business Ins and Outs: Craft breweries close during COVID-19 pandemic, Up Your Alley coming back, Calumet Fisheries temporarily closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After drying up revenue for months, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a few local craft breweries to go flat and fizz out.

Cognito Brewery at 8622 Louisiana Place in Merrillville has closed after three years.

The brewery tucked away in an industrial park with Lakeshore Public Media just southeast of U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 was known for its Belgian beers, such as its Belgian Blonde Ale She Devil, Champipple Thrills Belgian-style Tripel and Double Trouble Belgian Dubbel. One of the few black-owned breweries across greater Chicagoland, Cognito Brewery was known for serving pub food and artisan beers in a funky, soulful 1,500-square-foot taproom filled with bright graffiti murals and local artwork.

"Special thanks to all our customers over the years, but due to COVID-19 we are closing our doors permanently," owner Dwayne Williams said on Facebook.

Technically a nanobrewery in terms of production capacity, Cognito Brewery made small batches of beer on a nine-barrel system that was sold for consumption on-site at the taproom or in cans to go. Unlike other Northwest Indiana craft breweries, it could not fall back on retail sales of bottled or canned beer after the coronavirus resulted in a lockdown that lasted more than two months.