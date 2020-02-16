NWI Business Ins and Outs: Craft cocktail bar coming to Highland; Oriental Buffet, Fannie May close; bubble tea coming to Portage

Riviera Maya also will have wine, beer and a food menu will include various carne asade entrees, craft tacos and Yucatán specialties like a pork shoulder marinated in citrus and slow roasted while wrapped in a banana leaf.

"We want to bring something new to Northwest Indiana," Montoya said. "It will be an upscale Mexican restaurant where you can try something different."

The 160-seat restaurant includes both family dining and a bar area that will play Latin music, Reggaeton and classic Mexican music. It will include a private event room that can be rented out for parties of up to 25 to 30 people.

Riviera Maya will offer catering and let businesses rent out the restaurant for corporate events.

The new owners have been doing extensive renovations. They bought the Gelsosomo's Pizzeria and Bullpen Bar and Grill while it was still open because they thought it was a great location.

"There's a heavy flow of traffic on Indianapolis Boulevard. There's a wide parking lot. It's a big building," Montoya said. "It was perfect."

If it's embraced by diners and those seeking nightlife, the Highland location potentially could end up being the flagship of a new local chain.