NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crave Ice Cream, Pita Stop and CBD store open in Dyer, Lamp Shade House closes after 45 years in Munster, Greystone Kitchen Company comes to Valpo, Family Express video closing

Crave will soon serve up scoops of ice cream in Dyer.
The chain is opening its latest location at 831 Joliet St., next to the Jewel-Osco supermarket, in Dyer. A sign in the storefront says it is opening soon and it is now hiring.
Crave Ice Cream Social got its start in central Indiana, offering ice cream, coffee and sweets "with the freshest, finest ingredients." It offers 24 ice cream flavors, candies, fudge, caramel, shakes, malts, cakes, sundaes and banana splits.
Flavors include black cherry, black raspberry, German chocolate cake, pralines and cream, salted caramel pretzel and wild cherry cheesecake.
Closed
It's lights out for Lamp Shade House and Antiques in Munster.
The lighting store at 1810 45th St. in The Pavilion on 45th closed after 45 years, after the owners opted to retire.
Established in 1976, the unique business sold vintage lamps, did lamp repair and made custom lamps from bottles, vases, figurines, toys and sports memorabilia. And the home decor store, of course, sold lamp shades.
Open
If you're looking for a new place to grab a gyro on the go, Pita Stop opened at a strip mall at 202 Joliet St. in Dyer.
The Mediterranean street food restaurant has roots in the south suburbs of Illinois and expanded to Southlake Mall in Hobart. It now occupies 1,750 square feet in the former Savory Spot space at the corner of U.S. 30 and Hart Street across from St. Margaret Hospital. The menu includes lemon rice soup, all-beef Grecian Delight gyros, kebabs, salmon and a marinated ribeye steak sandwich with Mediterranean spices. There are also a number of vegan and vegetarian items on the menu.
For more information, visit pitastopinc.com or call 219-227-9232.
Open
CBD American Shaman opened in Dyer.
The health and beauty shop is selling canabanoid products at 879 Joliet St. The wellness chain focuses on gluten-free and eco-friendly hemp products.
Closed
As may come as no surprise, Family Video is closing in Dyer.
It is, after all, 2020, a digital age that has largely kissed analogue media goodbye. The video store at 1440 Sheffield Ave. in Dyer has suffered from a massive increase in competition in recent years from Redbox and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Peacock, Crackle and countless other services.
It's currently liquidating everything, including DVDs and racks.
It's just the latest video store in the Region to show its final reel in recent years.
Open
Greystone Kitchen Company is now selling bath cabinets, granite, marble and quartz countertops, sinks and faucets in the Silhavy Square Plaza in Valparaiso.
The kitchen and bath showroom opened 503 Silhavy Road.
Owners Jovan Lozevski and Brian Smith launched a 1,800-square-foot showroom that offers full-service sales and design of kitchen materials next to Wings ETC in Valpo.
Catering to remodelers and professional contractors, Greystone Kitchen Company sells imported marble and established brands like Kraus, Holiday Kitchens, JSI Cabinetry and Maruszczak Appliances. It carries many samples, including of full-extension, soft-close cabinets. It does the design and delivery itself and relies upon third-party installers to put its products in homes.
The retailer may eventually expand, including to Indianapolis and Lafayette.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-286-3979 or visit greystonekitchencompany.com.
Open
Fisherman's Island Seafood Market opened last year at 429 81st Ave. in Ross Plaza in Merrillville.
The largely takeout and delivery restaurant sells seafood like crab, shrimp, clams, crawfish, mussels, oysters, tilapia, catfish, lobster tails and ocean perch. Side dishes include broccoli, corn and potatoes.
It's a local chain that has locations in Chicago, Lansing, Evergreen Park, Country Club Hills and Oak Forest, with a new location soon coming to Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights.
For more information, call 219-750-9111 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Aurora Dental Wellness opened at 6515 Central Ave. in Portage.
The dental office employs nine, dentist and owner Lisa Pina-Awosika said.
"Throughout my career thus far I have learned a lot. I have taken things from every situation I have been in that groomed me into the dentist I am today," she said. "I want to create a different dental experience. It doesn't have to be scary, you don't need to be embarrassed, we can help give you options and help educate you on our recommendations so you understand why we recommend this treatment for you. I want transparency and trust between the patients and our staff."
She see herself as an evangelist for dental hygiene.
"I also want Aurora to be my platform for multiple initiatives I am planning that will focus on education, childhood dental health, and well-being. I had a little boy once tell me he couldn't brush his teeth because they didn't have a toothbrush," she said. "This is when I knew I had to make a difference. I want to leave even the smallest footprint when I leave this Earth. So my goal is to develop initiatives on these areas and I am starting with childhood dental awareness. I am working with two other local businesses to get a further reach to help educate parents on how to care for little teeth and get kids excited about teeth."
She started the business after her office was closed down when COVID-19 first hit. At the time she was a mom with a 4-month-old kid.
"I knew no one would be hiring for a dentist and that's when God stepped in. I learned that the office behind my house was for sale," she said. "I reached out and hit it off with the previous dentist and made an offer that night and there we had it and here I am today! It's a scary time to open but I truly believe I was directed here. I always was big on infection control pre covid so I knew we would know proper procedures and have the necessary safety measures in place."
Aurora aims to show patients dentistry can be different, Pina-Awosika said.
"We offer a non-judgmental, non-intimidating, relaxed friendly environment, where we educate our patients on their needs and give them dental options while focusing on how their dental health affects their overall health," she said. "That is why our motto is, smile well, live bright."
Aurora Dental Wellness is in network for Delta Dental, Metlife, Cigna, United Concordia and Guardian.
"We accept most other insurances as an out of network provider and offer financing through CareCredit," Pina-Awosika said. "We see patients of all ages and we do an array of dental procedures. We do preventative, gum disease treatment, restorative work (fillings) and cosmetic bonding, crowns, bridges, partials, dentures, extractions and some root canals."
The business is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, call 219-762-7080.
Open
Motha Truckin' Kebobs & BBQ opened last year in a trailer just off of the Burr Street exit of the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood.
The restaurant at 5582 W. 25th Ave. in Gary specializes in chicken kebobs with an Asian ginger glaze, chicken and waffles, naked chicken wings, turkey tips, jerk chicken, shrimp tacos, and seafood pasta salad. It offers carryout and delivery through GrubHub and Seamless.com.
It's known for bringing the heat and spiciness, particularly with its Caribbean jerk menu items.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit 219-803-6960 or visit mtkbbq.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
