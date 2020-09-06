NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crave Ice Cream, Pita Stop and CBD store open in Dyer, Lamp Shade House closes after 45 years in Munster, Greystone Kitchen Company comes to Valpo, Family Express video closing

She see herself as an evangelist for dental hygiene.

"I also want Aurora to be my platform for multiple initiatives I am planning that will focus on education, childhood dental health, and well-being. I had a little boy once tell me he couldn't brush his teeth because they didn't have a toothbrush," she said. "This is when I knew I had to make a difference. I want to leave even the smallest footprint when I leave this Earth. So my goal is to develop initiatives on these areas and I am starting with childhood dental awareness. I am working with two other local businesses to get a further reach to help educate parents on how to care for little teeth and get kids excited about teeth."

She started the business after her office was closed down when COVID-19 first hit. At the time she was a mom with a 4-month-old kid.

"I knew no one would be hiring for a dentist and that's when God stepped in. I learned that the office behind my house was for sale," she said. "I reached out and hit it off with the previous dentist and made an offer that night and there we had it and here I am today! It's a scary time to open but I truly believe I was directed here. I always was big on infection control pre covid so I knew we would know proper procedures and have the necessary safety measures in place."