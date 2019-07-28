Brick Street Burrito has brought San Diego-style burritos to downtown Valparaiso, stuffing tortillas with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar and french fries instead of rice and beans in the style of the southern California city on the Mexican border.
Customers are encouraged to enjoy their burritos the authentic San Diego way by dipping every bite in roja, caliente or verde sauce.
Costas Restaurant Group opened the quick-serve restaurant this spring in the former Valpo Vienna hot dog stand at 3 Napolean Street, which is made of brick — hence the name.
The 1,000-square-foot eatery employs about 10-15 people in a 100% made-from-scratch kitchen, seats about 20 inside and has an outdoor patio. The menu includes vegan options and 10 different burritos with ingredients like sauteed mahi mahi, grilled shrimp, carnitas and beef tongue. It also has burrito bowls, breakfast burritos, tacos, quesadillas, chips and guac and carne asada fries.
Brick Street Burrito sells craft beer and wine, including canned beer and wine that can be taken for carryout to events at Central Park one block west.
The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-510-1100, visit brickstreetburrito.com or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Long a staple of suburban shopping malls, Gloria Jean's has opened a standalone coffee shop with a drive-thru in Crown Point.
The chain that's best known for its flavored coffee opened near the corner of Broadway and East 109th Avenue. The coffee shop, owned by local franchisee Raed Naser, will be the first Gloria Jean's location to offer nitro brew and cold brew taps.
“Our new drive-thru location makes it easier than ever to grab Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ specialty beverages on-the-go,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees. “We know how busy our guests are and we’re thrilled to provide locals with the same delicious experience they’ve come to expect, but with the added convenience of a drive-thru. We’re also very excited for our customers to try our nitro brew and cold brew options at their new local Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Crown Point.”
In addition to the rotating nitro brew and cold brew taps, the coffee shop at 122 E. 109th Ave. will sell chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods, and pastries. Bags of bean coffee also will be available for purchase.
Gloria Jean's first opened in Chicago in 1979 and now has more than 60 locations nationwide. The chain that long ago relocated its headquarters to Southern California has been looking to grow through franchising, and is planning more Northwest Indiana locations.
The new Crown Point location is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 6-9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-333-2173 or visit www.gloriajeans.com.
Coming soon
The Taco Bell that closed in Crown Point because of foundation issues in April is set to reopen in August.
Taco Bell put a sign out in front of the Mexican-themed eatery at 1483 N. Main St. announcing it would reopen next month and is hiring online for a number of positions, including team members and shift leaders. The fast-food restaurant, known for its Doritos Loco tacos, burritos and being a popular late-night destination for bargoers, was razed this spring because of ongoing safety concerns.
It's being entirely rebuilt from the ground up to have the Tex-Mex chain's newer contemporary look. Irvine, California-based Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Louisville-based Yum Brands, has invested $800,000 into the rebuild, Crown Point Building Administrator Joe Cash said.
"The foundation issues have been addressed by a structural engineer," he said.
A Taco Bell spokesman said a confirmed opening date would be revealed at a later time.
Temporarily closed
Honey Baked Ham at 2004 45th St. in Highland is temporarily closed because of a fire.
"We plan to reopen sometime in October," owner Nicole Misch said. "Customers can visit our Merrillville store at 1665 E. 80th Ave., across from Southlake Mall and next door to Pier 1 Imports."
Founded in Detroit in 1957, the nationwide deli chain sells fully cooked smoked honey-glazed spiral-cut hams, both bone-in and boneless, as well as smoked turkey breast, roasted turkey breast, ready-to-heat sides, and also a lunch menu of sandwiches, soup and salads.
For more information, call 219-795-1555.
Open
Restaurateurs Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin Jackson, a brother and sister duo, opened Tilly’s Pit & Pub in Calumet City.
"Chicagoans from all over love coming to Tilly’s for the New Orleans style soul food, including fried shrimp, fried oysters, catfish, seafood gumbo and their famous po’boy sandwiches, as well as the live jazz on Wednesdays, karaoke night on Fridays as well as its premium sports bar atmosphere on game day," spokeswoman Shaena Flanagan said.
The restaurant and bar at 1455 Ring Road in Calumet City serves a variety of Cajun and southern food, as well as pizza. Its slogans include "we don't skimp on the shrimp," "the place for fun, family, food and friends" and "the happiest place in town."
Serving lunch and dinner, Tilly’s Pit & Pub has live music, DJs, Sunday brunch, ladies nights on Thursday, and sports viewing and other parties.
The business is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 708-868-4647 or find the business on Facebook.
Coming soon
The law firm of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has leased 7,330 square feet of office space at the newly constructed Cardinal Campus on Main Street in Highland.
Merrillville-based commercial real estate agency Commercial In-Sites and the global commercial real estate firm Avison Young announced the new leasing.
Founded 40 years ago, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith employs more than 1,400 attorneys in 60 offices across the country, making it one of the largest law firms in the United States.
Grand opening
Top Fitness Store at 10412 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland will celebrate its recent opening with a grand opening celebration from noon to 5 p.m on August 4 where attendees will get a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.
The fitness equipment and home gym store will have raffles, giveaways, fitness challenges, and a health and fitness vendor fair. Vendors will include Region Strength Fitness, Your CBD Store, Baums Natural Foods, Graceful Yoga with Samantha Graceful, Life Coach Brandy Maurushes and Amanda Brook, Nutrishop Schererville, 1st Law Fitness, Shanti Wellness, Cyro Freeze, Cafe Barista, Gems Sportswear and more.
For more information, call 219-364-6280 or find Top Fitness Store on Facebook.