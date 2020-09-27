NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle opening in Crown Point, Steak 'n Shake reopened in Valpo, cat-themed shop comes to Hobart, wig salon serves cancer survivors in Highland

"Doctors started referring me patients doing chemotherapy, and that's how I built my business," she said. "I've always had a natural interest in it. I've always been playing with hair. It doesn't feel like a job. It comes very naturally."

She's glad to have carved a niche helping cancer patients who really need it.

"For women, their hair is part of their dignity and losing their crowning glory is hard to accept," she said. "I help them have fun, finding a short wig or a long wig. There's a wig for everybody. I tell them to take it in stride and that the diagnosis is a terrible thing but it's a privilege knowing they need to appreciate the time they spend with family and friends and that it is more important than ever. It's a precious gift knowing that."

In addition to wigs and hair cuts, she also does styling, coloring, perms and bonding. She has three booths and is looking for more stylists, including one to do extensions to complement what she does.

"I have thousands of wings in my inventory to help women through their cancer journey," she said. "I enjoy making the women happier and seeing brighter eyes that light up and sparkle."