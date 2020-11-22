NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Queen and wedding venue open, Munster Donut and Fiddlehead reopen, Octave Grill goes takeout-only

A new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant will bring Blizzards, Dilly Bars, ice cream cones and fresh-grilled burgers to Hammond's Marina District by the Chicago border.
Franchisee Danny Patel is opening the ice cream and fast food restaurant at 954 Indianapolis Boulevard near the Five Points intersection in Hammond. He owns several Dunkin' and Dairy Queen restaurants.
“Dairy Queen has always been a family favorite of ours,” Patel said. “Not only do we enjoy the tasty treats, but also the brand and what it stands for. The brand evokes a sense of community and I know the people of Hammond will be drawn to it. I’m excited to get involved with Dairy Queen and continue the tradition of serving great food and classic frozen treats to DQ fans for years to come.”
Patel is opening his second Dairy Queen and is working on a third. The new Hammond restaurant will feature a modern look with large wooden tables, comfortable booths, warm lighting, and contemporary music.
The menu includes chicken strip baskets, cheese curds, hot sandwiches, fries, onion rings, salads and, of course, ice cream.
Dairy Queen got its start in Joliet in 1938 and is now headquartered in Minneapolis. It has more than 7,000 locations worldwide, including another Hammond restaurant on Kennedy Avenue in Hessville.
For more information, visit www.dairyqueen.com.
Open
There's now another option locally if you're planning your special day.
The Circa 1856 wedding venue at 4555 W. Johnson Road in LaPorte is welcoming married couples to its photogenic barn, manicured garden, pond and windmill at its bucolic eight-acre farmstead.
The event venue is on one of the earlier farmsteads in LaPorte and offers a pastoral country ambiance in a natural setting for one's nuptials.
Established by the Replogle family in 1856, the farm includes the Big Red Barn, a formal garden with Grecian columns and a natural wood arbor at the edge of the pond. It hosts weddings, receptions and other special events catered with award-winning home-made food by Dane's Dishes.
For more information, call 219-402-6817, visit www.circa1856legacy.com or email circa1856.info@gmail.com.
Reopen
Munster Donut, the iconic Northwest Indiana bakery at 8314 Calumet Ave. in Munster, has reopened after temporarily closing as a coronavirus precaution.
The old school doughnut shop temporarily closed after a potential coronavirus exposure, but no employees there tested positive for COVID-19.
Though normally open 24/7, Munster Donut is open from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the pandemic.
For more information, visit munsterdonut.com or call 219-836-1709.
Hiring
Cousins Subs, the Wisconsin-based submarine sandwich chain that's opened quick-serve restaurants in Crown Point and St. John, is in the process of hiring 250 employees at its locations in Indiana, Illinois and the Badger State.
“We know a record number of people across the Midwest are looking for part- and full-time employment,” said Alan Lundeen, Cousins Subs senior director of talent management. “We encourage those looking for an opportunity for growth and a workplace where teammates become family to apply and discover what’s possible.”
The company said it offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, career growth and scholarship opportunities.
The Crown Point location at 10537 Broadway also is now offering veterans and military members 25% off every Friday.
For more information, visit www.work4cousins.com.
Support Local Journalism
Reopen
Fiddlehead Restaurant in downtown Michigan City reopened after temporarily closing as a coronavirus precaution.
The restaurant at 422 Franklin St. said no employees tested positive for COVID-19, but it closed out of an abundance of caution to be safe.
The restaurant that specializes in grass-fed burgers, free-range pork chops and other contemporary American cuisine in a hip setting at 422 Franklin Street.
For more information, visit fiddleheadmc.com or call 219-210-3253.
Closed to dine-in
Octave Grill, the beloved burger restaurant in downtown Chesterton, has switched to carry-out and delivery only "due to uncertain times."
The restaurant named after aviation pioneer Octave Chanute specializes in gourmet fare, such as shiitake mushroom poutine and a doughnut burger with white cheddar, bacon, a fried egg for an extra dollar and a cake doughnut from Oh Gee Doughnuts.
For more information, call 219-395-8494.
Pop-ups online
Adell's Beach Boutique in Gary has started to offer pop-up events on the first Friday of every month.
The shop at 567 S. Lake St. just south of Lake Michigan in Gary's Miller neighborhood has looked for new ways to sell clothes and accessories for men and women during the coronavirus pandemic, when many infrastructure projects have limited access to the Lake Street business corridor.
"It has been a challenge to draw traffic when streets and railroads are closed," said boutique owner Gwen Adell, a long-time educator. "I love delivering fashion finds to my customers, so I'm doing whatever it takes to drive traffic both in person and online."
The boutique, which also sells home decor, eye wear and cosmetics, has been broadcasting a "Pop-up and Shop" on Facebook Live on the first Friday of every month to highlight sales, new arrivals and merchandise marked down by 50% or more.
"My customers always look forward to big sales, especially at the change of season," Adell said. "I applaud fellow business owners who have set up shop on Lake Street and keeping retail alive in Gary. I will continue to do my part, and thank everyone for their support."
For more information, visit www.AdellsBeachBoutique.com.
Renovated
The Jewel-Osco supermarket in Kankakee recently reopened after investing $600,000 in renovations.
The grocery store installed LED lighting, new flooring, express checkout lanes and changes to the store's layout. It expanded the pharmacy, the deli, the butcher, fresh meat and the cold beer section.
“We are delighted to share these improvements with our neighbors in Kankakee. The investment in the store underscores our commitment to providing an easy, exciting, and friendly shopping experience for the community we share,” Jewel-Osco Store Director Victor Reyes said.
Jewel-Osco has stores across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, including at 446 S. Washington Ave. in Kankakee.
“Economic development has been and remains a priority for this administration," Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. "Given the fact that the city council adopted a Riverfront Masterplan during 2018 and this store is within the footprint of that plan, I thought it was time to initiate a conversation with the Jewel team since the store had not been renovated in at least 15 years. Our residents deserve the dignity of having an updated store that improves their shopping experience, expands their options and provides better services. I am pleased with the responsiveness of the Jewel-Osco team, the improvements to enhance the shopping experience and their commitment as a community partner."
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
How much do NWI CEOs make?
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.