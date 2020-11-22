NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Queen and wedding venue open, Munster Donut and Fiddlehead reopen, Octave Grill goes takeout-only

“We are delighted to share these improvements with our neighbors in Kankakee. The investment in the store underscores our commitment to providing an easy, exciting, and friendly shopping experience for the community we share,” Jewel-Osco Store Director Victor Reyes said.

“Economic development has been and remains a priority for this administration," Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. "Given the fact that the city council adopted a Riverfront Masterplan during 2018 and this store is within the footprint of that plan, I thought it was time to initiate a conversation with the Jewel team since the store had not been renovated in at least 15 years. Our residents deserve the dignity of having an updated store that improves their shopping experience, expands their options and provides better services. I am pleased with the responsiveness of the Jewel-Osco team, the improvements to enhance the shopping experience and their commitment as a community partner."