NWI Business Ins and Outs: dd's Discounts open in Hammond, Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar coming to Merrillville, Cajun seafood boil restaurant opens

Cajun House opened last month at 234 81st Ave. in Merrillville, taking over the former Roxana's Restaurant. Cajun House specializes in Louisiana seafood boils of crabs, shrimp, mussels, clams, crawfish and lobster tails.

They're boiled in a bag in a few minutes along with your choice of potatoes, corn on the cob, andouille sausage, and potentially broccoli in the future, since it's been requested so often. The seafood boils are traditionally eaten by hand and can come with sides of rice, pasta or Cajun fries.

Owner Tuan Duong, who's worked as a chef in South Carolina, said he saw an opportunity for a southern-style cuisine because there was nothing like it in the area. He said Cajun House offers an authentic Louisiana seafood dining experience like The Angry Crab or Low Country in Chicago.

"People in Northwest Indiana now have to go to Chicago for this type of seafood," he said. "We liked this location because it's really busy. There are a lot of people moving back and forth to all the shopping and the restaurants around here."

Cajun house seats 110 diners in a 5,000-square-foot space. It focuses on sit-down dining but will offer delivery through Uber Eats and Door Dash. It now employs five.