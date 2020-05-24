NWI Business Ins and Outs: Despite pandemic, new businesses like Jersey Mike's, Culver's, and Smoothie King continue to open in the Region

It moved into a much-frequented 27,608-square-foot strip mall at the heavily trafficked intersection of Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard that also is home to Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, GNC, Little Caesar's, Great Clips and an Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store. Lately, in the throes of the pandemic, the line to the Starbucks drive-through a few storefronts away has sometimes wrapped around the building, giving the new smoothie shop great exposure in an already busy commercial corridor just south of the Highland Grove Shopping Center.

Smoothie King in Schererville is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-440-7467 or visit smoothieking.com.

Coming soon

When people think of New Jersey, they think of industrial pollution, "The Sopranos," Philip Roth, Atlantic City, the New Jersey Devils, boardwalks, beaches, the ocean, the bygone New Jersey Nets and bridge-and-tunnel jokes by sneering New Yorkers.

They should think of the highly underrated indie film "Rocket Science" and Jersey Mike's Subs, a sub shop chain that slices all its deli meats and cheeses right in front of you after you order.