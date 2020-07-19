NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes

Open

Yamato Sushi and Hibachi is slicing up fresh fish and grilling up Asian cuisine favorites in Winfield.

The Japanese restaurant at 10819 Randolph St. is offering carryout and looking forward to allowing dine-in service when it's deemed safe to do so.

The extensive menu encompasses traditional Asian food, bento boxes, udon noodles, hibachi noodles, and deep-fried rice. It offers a wide array of sushi and sashimi, including specialty rolls, cooked rolls and deep-fried rolls. The Indy 500 roll, for instance, is filled with crabstick, deep-fried jalapeno, cheese, avocado and three house special sauces, while the out of control roll pairs smoked salmon with cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko or roe.

The restaurant also has sushi party trays and express entrees for a quick lunch.

For more information, call 219-310-8311 or visit www.yamatocrownpoint.com.

Reopen

Arcadia Cafe + Bar has reopened in the old Amtrak Station at 100 Washington St. in Michigan City after being closed since March because of the coronoavirus.

The restaurant boasts an outdoor patio with views of Trail Creek, the Michigan City Marina and the Lake Michigan lakefront. Many sit on the deck to watch the sun set, and it's lit with tiki torches at night.

"Arcadia is redefining casual dining by offering a product that utilizes the highest quality ingredients delivered in a comfortable laid-back atmosphere," Manager Pete Djuvik said. "For example all of our seafood is wild-caught, our shrimp is Fair Trade-certified and our pasta is hand-made locally. We stress a casual atmosphere. Customers are welcome to come off the beach and enjoy the patio. We offer fine dining and a quality product delivered in a casual atmosphere at a reasonable price."

Arcadia offers carryout and is limiting dine-in capacity. It has shrunk down the menu for the time being. Offerings include a short rib/brisket/chuck-blend burger, Key West scallop salad, linguini clams, wild sockeye salmon, petite filet mignon and don't be a jerk chicken.

"Our patio is beautiful," Djuvik said. "We can watch the boats come in. It's a nice place to hang."

For more information, call (219) 809-9616 or find the business on Facebook.

Closed

American Sales has closed its store at 16955 Torrence Ave. in Lansing after a half century.

"After nearly 50 years of bringing the fun home with pools, patio furniture, hot tubs, game tables, holiday items and more, the American Sale Lansing store location will be closing its doors," the company said in a statement. "While this store has garnered so many wonderful customers and quite the legacy, it has not had the type of growth that many of our other stores have enjoyed over the years. While this decision was not easy, everyone at American Sale and the Lansing location knew it was for the best. Many of the Lansing employees already have or are being transitioned into new exciting roles within the company. We are notifying all our loyal Lansing customers of the change and invite them to visit us at any of our other eight store locations."

The Tinley Park-based company sells pools, hot tubs, outdoor patio furniture, grills, trampolines, backyard play sets and seasonal decorations. It has locations in Merrillville, Tinley Park, Bridgeview, Orland Park, Naperville, Romeoville, Carol Stream and Lake Zurich.

"Lansing has been a wonderful community to serve and we will miss it. But we hope to open a new store location soon to only broaden our reach and bring the fun home for more families," the company said. "In closing, we want to extend our sincere gratitude towards the Lansing community and thank them for the many years of fun. We will treasure all the memories fondly and Lansing will always have a special place in the American Sale story."

Closed

Troost Coffee & Tea has closed its coffee shop at 18155 Roy St., #2, in downtown Lansing, where it's been located since 2017.

"It is with a heavy but grateful heart that I say Troost will not be reopening in this location," owner Renae Kooy said in a video posted online. "The virus just hit Troost at a really unfortunate moment. I know it wasn't a good moment for anybody. Maybe if it hit at a different time things would have been different. But this is where we're at, and that's that."

Kooy said the coffee shop was home to many after-school study sessions, open mic nights, awkward first dates and regulars, some of whom came in daily and staff "saw more than their own families." The cafe specialized in cold-brew coffee, espresso drinks, sugary "candy coffees," and Dutch street waffles known as stroopwafel.

Troost remains in business is now selling locally roasted coffee beans in conjunction with Smalltown Coffee Co. as it plots to make a comeback in retail. People can order bags of Troost's coffee beans online at www.troostcoffeeandtea.com and get them delivered to their home.

Reopen

Plato's Closet reopened its resale shop at 3125 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso has reopened after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store has been "beautifully remodeled," owner Tammy Wendland said.

"We are open to buy newer, trendy, casual clothing and accessory items and, for our customers safety and shopping convenience, our dressing rooms are being sanitized between customers," she said. "Masks are required and available for purchase for only $2 at our front counter."

The temporary hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Open

Travis Garza Fat Loss Camp, which opened last fall at 16821 Torrance Ave. in Lansing, has reopened after being shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The gym, which touts weight loss in six weeks, is limiting classes to 13 to 25 people to allow for 6 or more feet of social distancing. Gym goers must sign a liability waiver every day.

The chain also has area locations in South Holland, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and Chicago, where it also offers its six-week weight loss challenge.

For more information, call (708) 638-6505 or visit www.lowrfat.com.

