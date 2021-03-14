NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dyer Dairy plans summer opening

Just after opening a new vintage ice cream parlor in a Crown Point strip mall, Dairy Belle will soon open its sixth location in Dyer.
The 71-year-old Region institution, which has been serving scoops since it started in Hammond in 1950, is opening next to Pop's on U.S. 30 in Dyer, about three miles west of its existing location on U.S. 30 in Schererville.
The Colao family, owner of Dairy Belle, is friends with Pop's owners, which led them to open next to Pop's Italian beef restaurants in Crown Point and now Dyer, Natalie Colao said.
The new ice cream parlor in Dyer will be around 1,800-square-feet with indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a drive-thru. It will be the first Dairy Belle to occupy a newly constructed location, and it will be open year-round.
"They're ready to break ground," Colao said. "Assuming everything goes as projected, it should be open mid-summer."
The goal is to have the ice cream shop open by mid-June, in the midst of the busy season.
Dairy Belle will serve familiar favorites like soft serve ice cream, Dole Whip pineapple, sundaes, malts, flurries, shakes and build-your-own banana splits.
"It will be the same menu as the other location," Natalie Colao said. "We probably won't have hot dogs because it's right next to Pop's. They have a shake machine, so we'll ask them to take out the shake machine and we won't sell hot dogs."
Both businesses could benefit from being so close to each other, Colao said. People could grab a dinner of Italian sausage, gyros or Reuben sandwiches at Pop's and then swing by Dairy Belle for dessert.
"We have lines down the street on U.S. 30," she said. "They do well at that Dyer location and get lines down the street on U.S. 30. We're not sure exactly what to expect. They might need to put in a stop light."
The new Dyer location should draw from a wide area, including south suburban Illinois and Munster.
"We've gotten questions from customers about whether it will take away from our Schererville location," she said. "But our Schererville location draws from Schererville, Merrillville and Hobart. This should attract more people from Dyer and St. John."
Dairy Belle has been expanding quickly across the Region.
"We're just super excited this is happening," Natalie Colao said. "We're the same family-run business and the family is putting in their hours. But we've picked up enough great workers that will stay and help us with the new year-round locations. We're going to take the best workers from our seasonal locations and bring them here."
Dairy Belle maintains such a fervent following because of its quality, she said.
"It's very good ice cream," she said. "It's soft serve with high butterfat. It's the thickest, creamiest soft-serve you can find. We have quality and also offer a lot more for every age group. We have a kids menu, old fashioned sodas for old timers and everything in between."
Best sellers include hot fudge brownie delights and flurries that blend together ice cream and candy.
"We still sell a ton of ice cream cones," she said. "People really love ice cream cones."
For more information, find Dairy Belle on Facebook.
Open
Tene' Moni Rejuvenation Spa is offering body sculpting, facials, body massage and other services at 1000 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.
Owner Tenesha Roach is an 18-year veteran of the beauty field who struck out on her own to open her own place.
Her business offers a wide array of spa services like hair styling, steam therapy, sauna therapy, body washes and contouring. Devoted to holistic wellness, it also has an urban tea bar and cold-pressed juice with fresh nutritious ingredients like spinach, including a rotating juice of the week.
"With everything we'll offer total relaxation and relief from stress and anxiety," Roach said. "We're holistic and aim to help people. If needed, we refer them to other services. We can offer clients multiple things at once, whether they want to burn some calories and remove some cellulite."
Roach's long-term goal is to open more than one spa.
"We love Schererville so far," she said. "We've got great neighbors. It's very peaceful. We're near the draw of Sky Zone. There are a lot of restaurants, shopping options and hotels just off U.S. 41. It's highly populated and there's a lot of traffic."
Tene' Moni Rejuvenation Spa is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-515-2533, visit www.vagaro.com/us03/tenemonirejuvenationspa, or find the business on Facebook.
Open
The Irish fast fashion retailer Primark just opened its first Midwestern location at 35 N. State St., a former Gap store across the street from Macy's in Chicago's Loop.
Known for bringing the latest looks to the masses at affordable prices, like H&M or Zara, the Dublin-based store boasts that it's a "destination for every season’s must-haves, and with our range of sustainable cotton, cruelty free beauty, denim for the whole family, and much more." It sells t-shirts for as little as $4 and hooded sweatshirts for as little as $14.
Founded as Penneys in 1969, it expanded to the United States years ago but has remained clustered on the East Coast. Its new Chicago store occupies a three-story 45,000-square foot space along one of the busiest and most high-end shopping streets in the city.
Opening
Animal Companions Pet Sitters will launch a new in-home pet sitting service in Northwest Indiana this month.
Owned by the National Association of Profession Pet Sitters, the Crown Point-based business will watch and take care of people's pets in their own homes for a day, a week or an entire vacation.
"In-home pet sitting provides a multitude of benefits for pet owners and their furry companions including keeping them in a secure environment with familiar sights, smells and sounds, following a regular schedule, receiving personal attention, eliminating travel trauma and helping to ensure good health," Animal Companions said in a news release. "Pet ownership has soared during the novel coronavirus pandemic. As the country begins to reopen and pet owners begin going back to the office and on vacation, Animal Companions Pet Sitters will provide in-home pet care that is insured, bonded and experienced."
For more information, call 219-333-9977 or email info@youranimalcompanions.com.
Closed
Santorini, a legendary Greek restaurant known for its seafood and flaming saganaki, is the latest establishment to shutter in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood, a tourist enclave that has been overtaken by gentrification from the trendy West Loop.
The restaurant at 800 W. Adams St. was known for its giant open stone hearth, casual atmosphere and authentic Greek cuisine like calimari, dolmades, moussaka and spanakopita. It's slated to be replaced with a condo tower.
Closed
It's the end of the road for Hillside Motors in Schererville.
The small used car lot at 1212 W. U.S. 30 in the Tri-Town has closed and its inventory has been emptied out, leaving behind a small pond of asphalt off the busy highway.
Open
Dimes & Divas Boutique is now selling women's clothes in Merrillville.
The independent retailer is located at 155 W. 86th Ave. Suite E. It sells a curated selection of clothing and accessories like purses and handbags.
For more information, call 219-525-4111, email diannpowers935@yahoo.com or find the business on Facebook.
Coming soon
A QuikTrip gas station and convenience store is coming to the site of the long vacant Kmart at Torrence Avenue and 173rd Street in Lansing.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based QuikTrip, a privately owned regional chain with more than 850 locations, will tear down the former discount department store north of LA Fitness just north of Interstate 94. It addition to gas, it will have alcohol, slot machines, and food like pizza, subs, breakfast burritos, pretzels, grilled cheese, and toasted croissant sandwiches.
