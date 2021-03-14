NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dyer Dairy plans summer opening

Both businesses could benefit from being so close to each other, Colao said. People could grab a dinner of Italian sausage, gyros or Reuben sandwiches at Pop's and then swing by Dairy Belle for dessert.

"We have lines down the street on U.S. 30," she said. "They do well at that Dyer location and get lines down the street on U.S. 30. We're not sure exactly what to expect. They might need to put in a stop light."

The new Dyer location should draw from a wide area, including south suburban Illinois and Munster.

"We've gotten questions from customers about whether it will take away from our Schererville location," she said. "But our Schererville location draws from Schererville, Merrillville and Hobart. This should attract more people from Dyer and St. John."

Dairy Belle has been expanding quickly across the Region.

"We're just super excited this is happening," Natalie Colao said. "We're the same family-run business and the family is putting in their hours. But we've picked up enough great workers that will stay and help us with the new year-round locations. We're going to take the best workers from our seasonal locations and bring them here."

Dairy Belle maintains such a fervent following because of its quality, she said.