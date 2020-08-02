NWI Business Ins and Outs: Empty Nest opens in Griffith, Comfort Roast closes in Whiting, historic Speakeasy for sale in Porter

Closed

"We are sad to announce that Comfort Roast will not be reopening. We have loved serving our devoted customers and will miss seeing you and talking with you," owners Rich and Patti Banske posted on social media. "The past three years have been very special for us and we will treasure them. We would like to thank our dedicated employees that have helped us serve food and coffee everyday. They have become like our extended family. A special thank you to MVP Builders for understanding our occasional cash flow issues and for the temporary rent reduction when we struggled without our kitchen. We would also like to thank the mayor and the city administration for all of their support and assistance. The city and the community made us feel like we had been here forever. But mostly a huge thank you to all of our customers. It has truly been a pleasure to serve you. We hope to find someone quickly to takeover the business. Thank you all, stay well, and remember to shop local."