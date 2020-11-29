NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ernie's Steakhouse, F45 Fitness, 90's Style at Southlake Mall, Las Patronas Cocina y Cantina, and a cryptocurrency ATM all opened

Cloudbusters, which provides automation, networking, lighting security and other technology solutions to homes and businesses across Northwest Indiana and Michiana, recently closed on a building at 891 E. Summit Street in Crown Point where it plans to set up a showroom.

"Stephen Muensterman and his son Steve and their team bring a wealth of experience in providing Cloud services, SMART automation & control systems, networking, and a variety of other systems for the residential and commercial markets," Merrillville-based commercial real estate firm Commercial In-Sites said in a news release. "Cloudbusters has great depth in home/office automation system knowledge. Cloudbusters will be setting up a showroom in the very near future. This is one showroom you will want to see."