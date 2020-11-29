NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ernie's Steakhouse, F45 Fitness, 90's Style at Southlake Mall, Las Patronas Cocina y Cantina, and a cryptocurrency ATM all opened

Ernie's Steakhouse is grilling up steak in the former Aspen Cafe in St. John.
Touting steak, pasta and seafood, the newest steakhouse in the Tri-Town is taking over the space formerly occupied by the traditional Greek diner, which closed at 9141 Wicker Ave. after 30 years. The owners of the diner opted to retire this summer after keeping their comfort food joint closed early on during the coronavirus pandemic
Ernie's Steakhouse serves up filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, New York strip and porterhouse steaks, as well as prime rib, pork chops and rack of lamb. The steaks can be garnished with toppings like garlic sauce, sauteeed mushrooms, portabello mushrooms and onions.
There's also surf and turf and seafood options like lobster tails, salmon, king crab legs and amaretto walleye with cherries and roasted almonds.
Appetizers include lollipop-style lamp chops with Greek herbs and olive oil, grilled shish kebabs, fried zucchini, calamari, Buffalo shrimp, shrimp cocktail and raw oysters. Diners also can expect chicken entrees, pasta, salads, desserts, wine, martinis and beer.
The steakhouse accepts reservations.
For more information, call 219-558-0509 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
What's old is new again.
90's Style, a new throwback clothing retailer, has opened in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The 1990s-themed shop specializes in vintage urban street fashion. It sells a curated selection of vintage fashions, including SWITCH long-sleeve shirts, Waimea jeans and Red Snake jeans, as well as jackets and hoodies. It carries retro brands like Kings and OGF.
Incorporated in September, the boutique is located next to the Piercing Pagoda on the second floor of the super-regional mall with more than 160 retailers at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart.
Along with the mall, the business is currently open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 305-922-3132, email 90sstyle2020@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
Open
A cryptocurrency ATM has opened in Schererville.
CoinFlip, which bills itself as the largest crypto ATM provider in the world, set up an ATM at Red Carpet Smoke Shop at 835 Main St. in the Town Square Shopping Center at U.S. 30 and Indianapolis Boulevard.
The company has more than 1,400 ATMs nationwide, allowing customers to convert cash into more than nine cryptocurrenties, including Bitcoin.
Red Carpet Smoke Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Coming soon
F45 Training plans to put fitness-seekers through their paces at Lincoln Ridge Plaza in Schererville.
The national fitness studio with more than 1,700 gyms in 45 counties plans to locate at 150-200 W. Lincoln Highway by The Zone Nutrition in Schererville.
Local franchisees who own the fitness centers in Crown Point and Valparaiso have started renovations. They plan to offer 36 different 45-minute interval training workout classes drawn from a database of more than 4,000 different exercises so gym members don't ever do the exact same workout twice. The idea is to keep those working out in a group setting from plateauing or leveling off with the High-Intensity Interval Training classes that blend cardio and weight training.
The plan is to open in the first quarter of next year.
“We’ve been looking in Schererville for a while now and thought this was a perfect location," said Brett McDermott of Latitude Commercial, which represented F45 in the lease. "It is strategically located to capture membership in 4-5 different nearby communities.”
Open
Las Patronas Cocina y Cantina opened at 5654 Indianapolis Blvd. across the Street from the South Shore Line train station in East Chicago.
Maria Rosio Ramos started the Mexican restaurant and bar, which opened in September. It specializes in authentic fare like tacos, menudo, and margaritas. It also hosts live entertainment like karaoke, mechanical bull riding, Halloween costume contests and drag shows.
For more information, call 219-354-8189 or visit www.facebook.com/LasPatronasCC/.
Planned
Illinois-based ABA Therapy and Development Center plans to open the Howard Intervention Center on 45th Street in Munster.
The 8,000-square-foot Applied Behavior Analysis Center, which treats conditions like autism, will be located at 1630 45th St. in Munster.
“The HIC provides services to children and young adults from ages 2 to 21," said Antony Miocic with Latitude Commercial. "The center provides a well-designed program that modifies instruction based on the clients’ current abilities. Each client has their own therapist dedicated to their specific program. The HIC will be a great addition to Northwest Indiana.”
Coming
A 2,000-square-foot daycare is coming to West 35th Street in Griffith.
Wright’s Learning Center, which caters to preschool age children, plans to open at a former medical office building in a one-time residential house at 315 W. 35th Street in Griffith.
“This daycare is located within a minute of the expressway and will provide a much-needed service to Griffith as well as all of Northwest Indiana,” said Miocic, who brokered the transaction.
Sold
Cloudbusters, which provides automation, networking, lighting security and other technology solutions to homes and businesses across Northwest Indiana and Michiana, recently closed on a building at 891 E. Summit Street in Crown Point where it plans to set up a showroom.
"Stephen Muensterman and his son Steve and their team bring a wealth of experience in providing Cloud services, SMART automation & control systems, networking, and a variety of other systems for the residential and commercial markets," Merrillville-based commercial real estate firm Commercial In-Sites said in a news release. "Cloudbusters has great depth in home/office automation system knowledge. Cloudbusters will be setting up a showroom in the very near future. This is one showroom you will want to see."
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
