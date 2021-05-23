NWI Business Ins and Outs: Filipino restaurant, Sketchers, Fluid Coffeebar and Chick-fil-A opening; Connie's Classy Cubs closing after 20 years

"For the last 20 years, I have been able to live the American dream. Through the first 20 years of my career, hard work, continued education, and the help of my family, and a large group of clients that have stayed with me for years and years helped make my dream a reality when I opened Connie’s Classy Cuts in 2001 across the street from where we first started our journey," owner and stylst Connie Webb wrote in a letter to customers.

"To all the stylists that worked alongside of me throughout the years, I say thank you for the time, effort and friendship you’ve given me over the years. Some of them are no longer with us, and we miss them every day. To the clients that have come and gone over the years, I say thank you for your conversation, your friendship and your support. My coworkers and clients have become family over the last four decades of my professional life, and the well wishes, gifts, support and friendship you have all given me means more than I could possibly say."