NWI Business Ins and Outs: Fluid Coffeebar opens third location, Wurst Meats opens in Griffith, Cafe 306 opens in Valpo

Fluid Coffeebar, the coffee shop chain known for its new wave coffee, specialty lattes, vegetarian cuisine and hip ambiance, just opened its third location and second in Valparaiso.

The cafe just opened Fluid Coffeebar + Bosco Store in the new Vale View Apartments at 260 Franklin St. Owners Alison and Charles Scates established a second downtown Valpo location just a few blocks from their flagship cafe at 159 W. Lincolnway because the original had gotten so busy.

It's known for its creative lattes, single-original coffees, nitro cold brew, pour-overs and vegan food options in a trendy environment filled with local art and bathrooms with heavy chalkboard walls where nearly every square inch is scrawled over. Fluid also recently opened the Fluid Roasting Lab and Lounge in the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City, where it roasts its Anarchy and Illuminati blends of coffee beans.

The new Valparaiso location offers a quieter space meant to encourage working and studying.

A brand new menu will include many coffee and juice concoctions, such as an "all-natural vegan purple taro root, mango, pineapple and turmeric iced elixir with a hint of lime essential oils."

In addition to coffee and light breakfast and lunch fare, it will sell a limited selection of specialty groceries like Harvest Snaps, Pasta Chips, Clif Bars, snacks and pasta sauces.

For more information, call fluidcoffeelove.com, call 219-510-1002 or find the business on Facebook.

Open

The Wurst, a full animal butcher shop in downtown Griffith, has opened its retail operation to the public.

Highland native Ricky Hanft, a former fourth-generation Region ironworker who went on to supply meats to acclaimed restaurants like Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse and has done butchering demonstrations for Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point, opened the butcher shop in the former C&R Stationery Store storefront last fall. Initially, it focused on processing deer for hunters.

But now it has the retail operation up and running, offering the public pasture-raised, antibiotic-free and hormone-free animals from local small family farms, including Howe Farms in Crown Point, Third Day Farm in Walkerton, Meadow Oaks Angus in Morocco, Rootspun Farm in Hebron and Gunthorp Farms in LaGrange.

"Our philosophy is simple: support local farmers who take the health of their animals, their customers and the environment as serious as we do," Wurst says on its website. "Because we only source whole animals, we may not always have the cut you're looking for. For example, there is only one hanger steak per animal. On the flip side, this allows us to offer a wide variety of cuts that would otherwise be unavailable."

The Wurst sells beef, pork, chicken, duck and lamb, as well as a rotating selection of sausages, including ethnic and European varieties.

The butcher shop is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit thewurstmeats.com or find the business on Facebook.

Open

Café 306 opened earlier this year in 306 Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso.

The owners Felix Navarro and his son Christian Navarro previously ran the popular but now-defunct Maria Elenas, a restaurant serving Mexican, Italian and American cuisine by the Valparaiso University campus that was considered "a hidden gem" and that at one point expanded to a second location in Portage.

Café 306 offers lighter cafe fare, including sandwiches, soup, pasta, coffee and tea. The menu includes items like a French dip sandwich, an apple kale salad, seasons primavera and garden chicken alfredo that's seasoned with fresh herbs. The Lincolnway sandwich stacks ham, turkey, mozzarella and a stone-ground mustrard/mayo blend on fresh sourdough bread.

It offers dining both indoors and outdoors, carryout and curbside pickup. There's also a build-your-own-salad option and dessert.

Café 306 is currently open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-510-0306 or find the business on Facebook.

Open