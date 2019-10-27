Four Fathers Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery known for its stouts, has moved to a much larger location in Valparaiso.
The 5-year-old craft brewery, which took home a prestigious award from the Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beers earlier this year, opened its new taproom at 3705 Bowman Drive in Valparaiso at the end of August. The 5,000-square-foot brewery with a 50-seat taproom is more than three times the size of the old location on Lincolnway on the west side of town.
Four Fathers also operates a mobile taproom that pours craft beer at events at Central Park in downtown Valparaiso during the summer.
Much of the craft brewery's new digs, near Ivy Tech's Valparaiso campus, is dedicated to production space. But the owners said the new brewpub area offers more room to hang out and sip a pint than its previously cramped and parking-challenged space in a strip mall.
"We've got a great reception so far in the new space," owner Jason Lacny said. "Everyone who comes in loves the atmosphere and having elbow room. We have a much better taproom and more space. We play vinyl in there and it has an awesome look."
Business has picked up at the new location, which Lacny described as more inviting and comfortable.
"We have a lot more seats and a lot more elbow room than the old space," he said. "We're off the beaten path and we were slow to get signage up, but people started finding us right away. We're away from the hustle and bustle of the downtown, but we're right by Ind. 49."
One of three craft breweries in Valparaiso, along with Figure Eight Brewing and Ironwood Brewing, Four Fathers has been taking advantage of the additional space by hosting live music, including acoustic performances from acts like the popular local singer/songwriter Robert Rolfe Feddersen.
"We're going to have live music in the taproom every month," he said. "We feel like people are more drawn to this space, which is cool and different."
The small family-owned brewery is known for beers like Feel Like Maplin' Love, Barrel Aged Sloth Love Chunk, Valhalla, Hilazious and He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother. Its annual special releases, including Viking Funeral and Wheelhouse Stout, tend to draw crowds.
Four Fathers Brewing is open from 12-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 12-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-464-9712 or visit fourfathersbrewing.com.
Open
Top Shelf Crafts is getting crafty in Crown Point.
The new store started selling locally made arts and crafts at 1121 Merrillville Road in Crown Point.
Longtime Indiana resident and crafter Tara Vincent opened the shop to showcase the work of local artists and crafters.
"This is a new adventure for Tara, owning her first store," Top Shelf Crafts said in a news release. "This is a great store to find one-of-a-kind, handmade items perfect for the upcoming holidays or as a unique gift. Besides the excellent selection of products, Tara offers adult and kids craft classes, kids' birthday parties and more."
More than 35 local crafters sell items like popcorn, jewelry, oil paintings, ceramics, hand made knitted and crocheted items, floral wreaths, wood items, pet collars and leashes and bath products at the store.
Top Shelf Crafts is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 219-226-4456, visit topshelfcraftscp.gmail.com or find the business on Facebook at Facebook.com/topshelfcraftscp.
Closed
South Suburban Chicago residents have flocked to the Tri-Town in recent years and some businesses have followed, but they haven't fared as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Dozeli Pizzeria is the latest south suburban business to expand to and then close in Schererville.
The Chicago-style pizzeria opened last year at 1120 U.S. 30 in Schererville in the space previously occupied by fellow Chicago Heights transplant Enzo's, which only lasted about a year at the prime, highly visible spot on busy U.S. 30.
Angelo's Prime a short distance away on Indianapolis Boulevard, another south suburban import that had locations in Flossmoor and Tinley Park, also shuttered last year.
Dozeli, which replaced Enzo's, still serves up tavern-cut thin-crust and deep-dish pizza in Chicago Heights and South Chicago Heights. An employee said it would continue to deliver to Northwest Indiana for a $5 delivery surcharge.
Consolidated
Pro Am Team Sports, formerly Mike's Sporting Goods, will close its Crown Point location on Jan. 1 to consolidate at its newly expanded Schererville location.
"We expanded our Schererville location to make room for additional offices, a new look to our retail store, and room to grow our production areas," Pro Am Team Sports said in a press release. "This will include Crown Point, Lowell and Merrillville spirit wear and varsity jackets. Our trophy department will find a new home in our Schererville location as well. We will still be able to provide you with quick, efficient service to fit all of your award needs."
The business said any varsity jackets ordered by Thanksgiving in Crown Point would be delivered to that store at 530 N. Main St. in time for Christmas. Any jackets not picked up by Christmas Eve will later be available at the Schererville store at 1650 U.S. 41.
"We are excited to continue to see our growth and potential as we make this move," Pro Am Team Sports said in a news release. "We hope that you come visit us, and check out the changes we have been making. We want to thank the residents of Crown Point for allowing us to provide great customer service to the community for so many years."
Acquired
The Illinois-based chain Rainstorm Car Wash has taken over the existing car washes at 7141 Calumet Ave. in Hammond and 1307 Joliet St. in Dyer.
They were previously $3 Car Washes and then True Blue Car Washes.
Rainstorm Car Wash, which also offers detailing and vacuums, also has locations in Bloomington, Bolingbrook, Bourbonnais, Champaign, Decatur, Markham, Peoria and Springfield in Illinois and Lexington in Kentucky.
For more information, visit rainstormcarwash.com.
Open
Earlier this year, Lo’shell's Cajun and Creole Flavors took over the former Z's Shakes and Cakes location at 1929 Broadway in Gary that the highly Instagrammable ice cream parlor vacated before moving down south the Merrillville, closer to U.S. 30.
The New Orleans-style restaurant serves items like gumbo, creole pasta or rice, cajun alfredo, smoked wings, salmon, and cajun turkey and chicken stuffed cabbage soup. The dishes can be customized with one's choice of chicken, shrimp, crawfish or no meat.
Sides include traditional Louisiana cuisine like dirty rice, red beans and rice, and jambalaya.
One can even build one's own boil with their choice of crawfish, shrimp, turkey neck, snow crab, smoked sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob. The eatery also has steamed broccoli and creole salads.
For more information, call 219-230-3220 or find the business on Facebook.