NWI Business Ins and Outs: Funnel Cake Man opens in Southlake Mall, video game-themed gym comes to Griffith, Amarillo Roadhouse closes in Schererville

"We are not a one-size-fits-all gym," Erin Higy said. "This is for people for all backgrounds. This place is fun, like how it was the best part of your day when you came home from school and played video games."

Power Up Fitness and Training is open by appointment only during the mornings, afternoons and evenings Monday through Saturday. It plans to have a few classes a day, including Crossfit-like workouts outside by the trial.

"It's a nice alternative to the chain gyms where you're just a number," Higy said. "They don't care if you fall off. You pay your $10 a month and they've got your money. We want to see you healthy. We want to see you achieving your goals."

The 2,000-square-foot gym employs three and caters instruction toward personal fitness goals, such as completing 5K runs or running to the top of the Hancock Center skyscraper for Hustle Chicago.

People can work out with kettle bells, free weights and a few machines. They can sign up for individual classes or packages of six to 20 classes.

Higy, who's worked in the fitness industry for seven years, said she was keeping prices relatively low so the gym would be accessible to people.