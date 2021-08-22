NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?

Furniture Center is now offering people couches to sink into and beds to get some rest on at discount prices in Merrillville.
The furniture and mattress outlet store opened at 223 Lincoln Hwy. in the Broadway Center anchored by At Home, La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and Bar and Dollar Tree.
Furniture Center offers an array of sofas, recliners, chairs, chaises, ottomans, loveseats, bedding, headboards, dressers, nightstands, chests, mirrors, armoires, vanities, dining room sets, bar stools, China cabinets, accents, mirrors, desks, bookcases, television stands, entertainment centers and wall art. It also has rugs, pillows, throws and other furnishings.
It delivers furniture across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.shopfurniturecenter.com, email info@furniturecenter.org, call 219-525-5023 or find the business on Facebook.
Coming soon
Domino's is coming soon to Highland.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain, which recently opened in Griffith, is hiring for a new location at 8905 Indianapolis Boulevard, in a strip mall at the intersection of Lincoln Street and the boulevard. It's seeking workers to serve as delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and customer service representatives.
Domino's, which has 18,000 locations worldwide, offers pickup and delivery. It's been handling most of its orders online and branching out into alternate delivery methods like bikes, electronic cars and golf carts, in the case of Hobart. The largest pizza chain in the world, Domino's has many Northwest Indiana locations, including in Hammond, Schererville, Merrillville, Crown Point, Chesterton, Portage, Valparaiso, LaPorte and Michigan City.
Though best known for pizza, Domino's has broadened its menu to include pasta, chicken, sandwiches, wings, desserts and other items.
Yail's Wellness Garden has opened in Merrillville after a grand opening celebration Saturday.
Owner Chiquita Lewis started the wellness center at 7880 Broadway in Merrillville.
"Entrepreneur Chiquita Lewis started her line of products because of her two types of autoimmune diseases and wanted to live a healthier life for her four children," the business said in a news release. "After countlessly researching the ingredients in common products that we use for daily self-care, Chiquita learned how hazardous some products are to our health. She took matters into her own hands, gathered healthy and safe ingredients, and began making products at her home. This kicked off Yail's Garden."
Yail's Garden offers products like body butters, whipped shea butters, soy candles soap and other hand-crafted skincare and spa products, as well as reiki and chakra certifications. It also hosts classes such as sound bath meditations, journaling workshops and wellness workshops.
It specializes in facilitating self-care, such as with energy-clearing sage.
"During her journey as an entrepreneur, she realized that moms and women alike don't make the proper time for self-care," Yail's Wellness Garden said in a press release. "Chiquita wanted women, especially moms, to feel positive while experiencing great products named after positive attributes."
For more information, visit www.yailsgarden.com or find Yail's Wellness Garden on Instagram.
Open
Supreme Lending, a Dallas, Texas-based mortgage lender, is opening its first office in Northwest Indiana.
The national full-service mortgage lender signed a long-term lease for office space at 8605 Broadway in Merrillville, where it will occupy about 2,200 square feet. Supreme Lending "prides itself in being welcoming, transparent, approachable, efficient, and trustworthy."
“Supreme Lending was founded in 1999 and has over 300 branches and 1,800 employees. They are a well-established company and will be a great addition to the Northwest Indiana community of businesses," said Aaron McDermott of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, which brokered the transaction.
For more information, call 214-340-5225.
Coming
Groups Recover Together, a national social service provider, plans to open its first office in Northwest Indiana.
The Massachusetts-based social service provider, which has locations across the country, is coming to Ridgewood Professional Center at 7771 E. Ridge Road in Hobart, where it will occupy about 3,000 square feet. Groups Recover Together offers group therapy for people recovering from addiction.
It accepts a wide array of insurances.
“This is a great central location for Northwest Indiana and is easily accessible to clientele throughout the Region. Groups Recover Together will provide a vital service to our community,” said Latitude Commercial's Miocic.
For more information, visit joingroups.com or call 888-858-1723.
Possibly coming?
Could Taco John's double-decker tacos be coming to Northwest Indiana, or at least Southwest Michigan?
Meritage Hospitality Group, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based restaurant development chain that owns several Wendy's in the Region, signed an area development agreement to build Taco John's in the United States.
The company, which owns Wendy's restaurants in Merrillville, Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso and LaPorte, reached a deal to build 50 Taco John's by 2026 with an option to develop 150 restaurants. Meritage Hospitality Group plans to invest at least $100 million in building Taco John's now that it has exclusive development rights in several states.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Taco John’s and look forward to launching development in our home market of west Michigan with new store openings beginning in 2022. We were initially attracted to the brand by the made-to-order quality food, drive-thru service and significant new development opportunities, all of which align with our core competencies. Our first Taco John’s restaurant visit confirmed we would be excited to serve the food, including their delicious breakfast burritos and signature Potato Ole’s, and knew this brand represented our core value of 'we love what we do,'" President and CEO Gary Rose said.
Taco John's was established 52 years ago in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Mexican fast food restaurant has about 400 restaurants that serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The development deal with Meritage Hospitality Group is the largest in Taco John's history. Meritage operates 345 restaurants in 16 states, including Indiana and Michigan. It employs 11,500 people at Wendy’s, Morning Belle, Stan’s Tacos, Twisted Rooster and Freighters eateries. It expects to hire about 1,250 more workers at its initial Taco John's restaurants.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
