NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?

The company, which owns Wendy's restaurants in Merrillville, Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso and LaPorte, reached a deal to build 50 Taco John's by 2026 with an option to develop 150 restaurants. Meritage Hospitality Group plans to invest at least $100 million in building Taco John's now that it has exclusive development rights in several states.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Taco John’s and look forward to launching development in our home market of west Michigan with new store openings beginning in 2022. We were initially attracted to the brand by the made-to-order quality food, drive-thru service and significant new development opportunities, all of which align with our core competencies. Our first Taco John’s restaurant visit confirmed we would be excited to serve the food, including their delicious breakfast burritos and signature Potato Ole’s, and knew this brand represented our core value of 'we love what we do,'" President and CEO Gary Rose said.