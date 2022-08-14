NWI Business Ins and Outs: Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Buona Beef, Rainbow Cone, Portillo's and Twisted Sugar coming

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill just opened its first Indiana location in Crown Point.

The fast-casual eatery at 146 E. 109th Ave. in the new Beacon Hill development in Crown Point specializes in healthy, authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill started in 2011. It was founded by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs who collectively had more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones launched the first Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Henderson, Nevada. They opened two more locations in Las Vegas and then started franchising the concept through the United Franchise Group.

“The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s entry into Northwest Indiana is a symbol of the phenomenal growth that our brand is experiencing,” said Bob Andersen, president of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “We’re proud to further expand our footprint in Chicagoland and share our unparalleled, fine fast-casual Mediterranean dining experience with Lake County residents.”

The rapidly expanding concept is part of the United Franchise Group, which operates more than 1,600 franchises in more than 60 countries, including Accurate Franchising Inc, Exit Facto, FranchiseMart, Fully Promoted, Signarama, Transworld Business Advisors, Coworks, Franchise Real Estate, Network Lead Exchange, Office Evolution, Venture X and Graze Craze. Over the past three decades, the company's consultants have helped turn more than 350 brands into franchises with more than 2,500 franchisees in more than 80 countries.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill's newly opened Lake County location is owned by Crown Point natives. They plan to support local charities like the St. Jude House.

The restaurant serves a menu of Greek favorites like gyros, feta fries and lamb, steak and chicken souvlaki platters. Its housemade dips include hummus, tzatziki, melitzanosalata and tirokafteri.

Many of the menu items are customizable. The Classic Greek Salad, for instance, can be topped with the customer's choice of gyro meat, chicken souvlaki, salmon or other proteins.

All of the food is made "in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation."

The new Crown Point restaurant will be open for dinner and lunch. It will offer dine-in, delivery and pickup.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

For more information, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com or www.thegreatgreekfranchise.com.

Coming soon

Anticipation is mounting over the Portillo's coming to Schererville.

The chain known for its Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian beefs and other Chicagoland favorites has put several signs out saying Portillo's coming soon around the construction site on Indianapolis Boulevard between Napleton Autowerks of Indiana and the Crossroads of America shopping center anchored by Strack & Van Til and Walmart.

Construction on the wood frame of the new fast-casual restaurant is nearly complete.

The 7,780-square-foot restaurant will seat 175 people inside and another 48 outside. It will have a 1950 diner-themed interior and will be just the third-ever Portillo's with a triple-lane drive-thru.

It's expected to open for business later this year.

Coming soon

A combination Buona Beef/Rainbow Cone is coming to the corner of Silhavy Road and John Howell Drive just north of the roundabout in Valparaiso, Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher said.

Buona Beef is known for its Italian Beef — slow roasted and thinly sliced beef with Italian seasoning served in its own juices. It also has Chicago dogs, burgers, pasta, salads and plant-based items.

Rainbow Cone is a Beverly icon, serving colorful ice cream cones for 95 years. Its signature namesake Rainbow Cone stacks orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate high in a bright rainbow of colors. It also has shakes, sundaes, banana splits, donuts, cakes, cake rolls and other sweets.

The two brands have been franchising as co-branded restaurants similar to the combination Pizza Huts and Taco Bells that were once the subject of a popular rap song by the hipster hip hop group Das Racist.

Coming soon

Twisted Sugar is coming soon to Crown Point.

Founded seven years ago, the chain has locations across the United States, mostly out west.

It has cookies, craft sodas, flavored waters, energy drinks, hot chocolates, whoopie pies, peanut butter brownies and twisters like raspberry, mango, orange, lemonade and pina colada Dole Whips similar to the ones found at Walt Disney World.

For more information, visit twistedsugar.com or find the business on Facebook.

Open

Michael Adams opened a new Shelter Insurance office in Crown Point.

Adams, long known as The Hog Dog Guy hot dog vendor in downtown Crown Point, opened the new insurance office at 1119 Merrillville Road. It offers life, auto and home insurance, including for new home construction.

"We have really good rates, including junior life insurance policies for kids," he said. "In October we'll have a reduction in auto rates."

It's located next to Revolution Fitness.

"There's a lot of traffic," Adams said. "Not as much as on Main Street, but I was surprised by the amount of traffic."

Adams also said his benefited from his reputation from his last business, which made him a well-known fixture on the Historic Old Courthouse Square before he sold it off a few years ago.

"The people of Crown Point have been supportive of me and the business," he said. "It's been overwhelming throughout the city. People have been wishing me good luck, getting quotes and coming in. There's been heavy support of the community.

Anyone can call to request a quote.

"We have personal protection reviews if people had an event in their lives or something they may not be insured for," he said. "With the housing market, a lot of people recalculated the replacement cost of their home. It might be at the 2020 cost and now be cost $100,000 more to replace from a fire than it did two or three years ago."

Adams said he's passionate about the insurance business.

"I want to make sure people are protected," he said. "All the different items out there can be confusing with life insurance. It boils down to letting the life insurance company take the financial burden off the client."

Shelter Insurance underwrites all the policies.

"Shelter is so family-oriented," he said. "They take good care of me, supporting me, calling me or sending me emails throughout the week to see if they can help out."

The business is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday.

"I just want to meet a lot of people, sell some insurance and hopefully retire doing this," he said.

For more information, call 219-763-7072 or email MichaelAdams@ShelterInsurance.com.