NWI Business Ins and Outs: Grindhouse and liquid nitrogen ice cream shop open, while Rosewood Family Restaurant, Foodies, and Anna's Kombucha Cafe close

The independent coffee shop Grindhouse Cafe, which has been caffeinating downtown Griffith for years, has brought its potent brew to downtown Whiting.
Grindhouse opened a second location in the former Indy Park coffee shop space at 1600 119th St. on the east edge of downtown. The coffee shop serves a lot of locally roasted coffee, including from Metropolis and Dark Matter in Chicago, and Smugglers, Dagger Mountain, Smalltown and Botz in Northwest Indiana. It also serves the popular Cactor frozen pear lemonade slushie, tea, espresso drinks, breakfast and artisan sandwiches like a duck bacon BLT and the Nihilist Grindhouse homage to Arby's roast beef.
Co-owner Gabe Mauch said the Whiting location would eventually have the same drink and food menu as Griffith. The Whiting cafe initially will not be open for dine-in during the coronavirus pandemic, focusing instead on to-go service. It will start out with a full drink and pastry menu, adding the food menu as distributors are able to accommodate.
Grindhouse in Whiting will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit grindhouse.cafe, call 219-595-5678 or find Grindhouse Cafe on Instagram or Facebook.
Open
You can now chill out at Northwest Indiana's first nitrogen ice shop in Schererville.
Frosted opened Saturday in SmallCakes: Cupcakery and Creamery of Schererville at 336 Indianapolis Blvd. The two sweet shops are now cobranded.
Customers can get the unique experience of seeing their ice cream created in front of their eyes by flash freezing it in mists of sub-zero liquid nitrogen. They can get ice cream, yogurt, or sorbet, as well as sugar-free and vegan ice cream options.
Frosted will offer more than 50 flavors along with 35 mixings and toppings so as to offer many unique combinations. It will also have "fun, blended caffeinated drinks."
For more information, visit smallcakesschererville.com or call 219-440-7155.
Closing
After more than four decades, Rosewood Family Restaurant will close next month in Portage.
Rosewood's South Haven location at 367 W. U.S. 6 will remain open.
The old school eatery has been a community staple where one could grab a hot cup of coffee and a warm bowl of lemon rice soup with big fluffy rolls.
The vintage diner-style restaurant serves breakfast all day, keeping pancake house hours while slinging skillets and omelets. The menu includes many traditional sandwiches like Reubens, Monte Cristos, BLT clubs, tuna melts, gyros and the half-pound "Man Sized Burger." Dinner options include pork loin, meatloaf, chicken fried steak, veal steak and liver and onions, as well as seafood like scrod and smelt.
As do many Region diners, it also has a wide and varied selection of ethnic fare such as shish-kabobs, Greek pastitsio, carbonara, and stir fry.
"On July 5th 2020, Rosewood Family Restaurant at 2606 Portage Mall will be closing after nearly 45 years of serving the community of Portage," the owners posted on social media. "The owners, the Karkozis family and George Mahoumas would like to thank Portage for all their support throughout the years. It has been a pleasure to see generations of families dine in our restaurant."
Closing
Foodies Cafe at 151 Joliet St. in Dyer is closing after a nine-year run in Dyer.
An homage to 1950s-style restaurants, the popular lunch and breakfast spot was known for its homemade soups, salads, wraps and sandwiches, including paninis and its acclaimed Fire Roasted Veggie Soup. It will close for good on Tuesday.
"We have weathered many storms in our nine full years but recent events have been quite a tsunami. It is no longer possible to move forward so we are choosing to move on," owners Cathy and Tim Cameron posted on social media. "We opened this business as a throwback to simpler times when community, friendship and fresh, good food was appreciated. We are glad you appreciated its value. We have given this all we had. The hours and sacrifices have been many. Special thanks to all the people who put their heart and soul into this business, especially the awesome young people who I know will go on to great things and make the world a better place. Those of you who were able to come out and support us from March until now deserve extra gratitude. Your patronage and moral support has been inspiring and touching when we needed it the most. It has been our pleasure to have served you and we have made many friends. We hope you and our children will think back on us fondly as we will always remember you."
Closed
Anna's Kombucha Cafe has temporarily closed its coffee shop and cafe on Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"What a year, what a year! If there is one thing COVID gave most of us is the time to see what really matters to us in the long run. How business models can and have to change and just how resilient we are. We have endured many, many things in our time as a business and survived it all," owner Anna Martinez said. "But, the truth is, is that none of us know just yet how this COVID thing will all play out, especially for restaurants. So, I’m going to take this opportunity to reassess my business model and focus on the things I know work and will let me continue growing as a company. This will be the last week the café will be open for now. I hope you all understand and Anna’s Kombucha will 100% still be around! We really love and appreciate everyone’s support during these crazy times. I truly wasn’t sure if we would make it and then you all would show up. It has kept my heart full during some of the darkest times and I literally love you all for it."
The company is still make Anna's Kombucha, a fermented tea that's being sold at the Coffee Creek Farmers Market, Chesterton's European Market, and Miller Beach Farmers Market. It's also being distributed at Vibrations Juice Bar, Indie Indie Bang Bang, Sanders Dairy Farm, Acorn Acres, Dagger Mountain, Roots Juice Bar, Fluid Coffeehouse, Sip Coffee House, SmartBelly Smoothe Co., Steamwhistle Coffee and the Green Witch Cafe, as well as a few locations in Illinois and Michigan.
Reopened
Carrabba’s Italian Grill has reopened its Schererville restaurant at Shops on Main, but is barring anyone with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms from dining there.
The Italian restaurant is now doing daily wellness checks for employees who will wear masks and have been re-certified in safe food handling. Carrabba’s will continue to offer carside carryout and delivery at 49 U.S. 41.
Reopened
On Friday, Buffalo Wild Wings reopened the dining rooms of all its restaurants in Illinois, including south suburban locations Calumet City, Homewood, Frankfort, and Orland Park, as well as the Lansing location on the state line just west of Munster.
The sports bar chain known for its chicken wings plans to space out tables and chairs, clean high-touch point areas more frequently, and offer single-use menus, cutlery and cups. It also will perform wellness checks on employees when they show up to work.
