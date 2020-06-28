NWI Business Ins and Outs: Grindhouse and liquid nitrogen ice cream shop open, while Rosewood Family Restaurant, Foodies, and Anna's Kombucha Cafe close

"What a year, what a year! If there is one thing COVID gave most of us is the time to see what really matters to us in the long run. How business models can and have to change and just how resilient we are. We have endured many, many things in our time as a business and survived it all," owner Anna Martinez said. "But, the truth is, is that none of us know just yet how this COVID thing will all play out, especially for restaurants. So, I’m going to take this opportunity to reassess my business model and focus on the things I know work and will let me continue growing as a company. This will be the last week the café will be open for now. I hope you all understand and Anna’s Kombucha will 100% still be around! We really love and appreciate everyone’s support during these crazy times. I truly wasn’t sure if we would make it and then you all would show up. It has kept my heart full during some of the darkest times and I literally love you all for it."