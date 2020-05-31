NWI Business Ins and Outs: Gyms can reopen in Lake County Monday, Cousins Subs comes to St. John, JCPenney reopens in Valpo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lake County enters Stage 3 of Indiana's Back on Track coronavirus pandemic recovery plan Monday, which means retail stores and malls can move to 75% capacity, though food courts and other common areas remain limited to 50% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios and martial arts studios can reopen across Lake County, but must practice social distancing and avoid contact. Other businesses, including bars, nightclubs and movie theaters, must remain closed under the state's reopening plan.

Porter County, LaPorte County and the rest of the state entered Stage 3 on May 22, and are set to move to Stage 4 on June 14, when amusement parks like Zao Island in Valparaiso will be allowed to reopen, retail stores can open at full capacity, and bars can open at 50%.

Open

Despite the great disruption brought on by the the COVID-19 pandemic, the Region continues to bring in new businesses, including Cousins Subs. The Wisconsin-based sub chain has opened its second Northwest Indiana location at 10861 Wicker Ave. in St. John, also only its second in the Hoosier state.