NWI Business Ins and Outs: Haunted house closes, Tropical Jerk Hut & Wraps, Umbrella Thrift Shop, The Nutrition Place, and Pink Diamonds Spa & Nails opening

The Tour of Terror haunted house at the historic Nike Missile Base C-47 in Hobart closed this year, and maybe for good.

Blastcamp Paintball & Airsoft has run a haunted house every Halloween season for the last seven years in the former Cold War-era missile base, where it hosts paintball matches for the rest of the year.

"You basically walked through a storyline where it's a live war scene between the good guys in the American military and zombies," owner Virgil Frey said. "They take you to a historic building and then you're basically on your own to make it through an old Nike missile base."

But the Tour of Terror was called off this year because of declining attendance. The coronavirus pandemic and the challenges it presented with staging a haunted house cinched the decision.

"It just never took off," Frey said. "We loved doing it, but it took eight to 10 weeks of setup and a ton of marketing."

While the closure may end up being permanent, Frey said he'd at least consider the possibility of bringing the Tour of Terror back at some point in the future.

"There's a chance it might come back," he said. "Never say never."

Open