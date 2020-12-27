NWI Business Ins and Outs: Hen House, Dairy Queen, Dickey Dogs, and Wise Guys open

Hen House is grilling up the "juiciest charcoal chicken and delicious southern- and Latin-inspired sides around" in downtown Whiting.
The new family-style restaurant in the former Comfort Roast storefront is serving up grilled chicken, charred chicken, chicken sandwiches, soups and salads. It's the brainchild of Juan Serrano, the founder of the SizzleBox foot truck acclaimed for its deep dish grilled cheese, crab cakes and Baja fries.
Serrano, who also bought the popular Lulu Lick's food truck last year, has long been considering the idea of opening a citrus-marinated charcoal-cooked chicken restaurant.
"I wanted to open a chicken shack-style restaurant and decided it would be better to do with a year-round than on a food truck," he said. "It's chicken grilled on charcoal and mesquite on a custom-made grill. For me there's nothing better than the smell of charcoal on meat. It reminds me of summer and warm weather. I grew up for a few years in California when I was real young and it brings back memories of that."
The 2,000-square-foot restaurant currently seats about 28 diners and will be able to seat as many as 90 once the coronavirus pandemic is under control and restrictions are lifted.
"The inside of the space is exposed brick with big windows," Serrano said. "It's a big open space on the corner on 119th Street in Whiting. It doesn't get much better than that."
Takeout has been hugely popular after the recent soft opening, as intended. Hen House sells whole chickens with two sides and cornbread for $20 to cater to families.
"I've probably been working two years on this from when it came to me as an idea to where it evolved on paper," he said. "Families are so busy with work and kids and trying to get ahead these days, I wanted to offer something like a rotisserie chicken you can just pick up and take home, but two or three steps above what you can get at a grocery store. I wanted to do it a different way than the Mexican-style places with rice and refried beans and this accomplishes that."
Sides mix southern and Latin influences. They include red beans and rice, mac and cheese, lime cilantro slaw, sweet plantains and homemade cornbread. Hen House also makes eight different sauces in house, including mango chutney, honey mustard and chimichurri.
The chicken is marinated for more than 20 hours and cooked over charcoal for an hour. Hen House sells whole chickens, as well as half chickens and quarter chickens with cornbread and the choice of one side.
"With barbecue people often think of brisket and pulled pork," he said. "We cook our chickens for well over an hour so they're soft like barbecue. We've run out a few times."
Customers should call ahead 15 to 20 minutes to place a takeover order. Hen House hopes to eventually add delivery and online ordering.
"We'll have dine-in eating where you can enjoy a baseball game," he said. "Hopefully, it will be a destination spot where people can enjoy a good meal. We've thought about other locations but want to get things done right here first to make everything happen. We've got something for everybody because who doesn't love chicken?"
Hen House is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
For more information, visit eathenhousechicken.com, find the business on Facebook or call 219-370-5003.
Opening
Dairy Queen plans to open a new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant in Hammond on Tuesday.
Local franchisee Danny Patel is opening his second Dairy Queen location at 954 Indianapolis with a third planned. It features separate grill and chill sections with booths and tables for dining in.
“Dairy Queen has always been a timeless favorite,” Patel said. “With a long-standing tradition of serving great food and classic frozen desserts, there is something to love for family members of all ages. We are thrilled to be expanding upon the brand’s mission of building positive community memories by bringing a DQ Grill & Chill restaurant to Hammond.”
The restaurant serves soft-serve ice cream, Dilly Bars, Blizzards, as well as burgers, sandwiches and chicken strip baskets.
Founded in Joliet in 1938, Dairy Queen is now a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. It is based in Minneapolis with more than 7,000 locations in more than 20 countries worldwide.
Closed
Salvoras Pizza at 786 McCool Road in South Haven is serving up its last slice.
"It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce that Thursday, December 31st will be the last day Salvoras Pizza will be open for business," the owners posted on Facebook. "Owning and running this business has been a dream of ours as a way to honor our late parents. Unfortunately as owners we found our daily lives quickly changing and tough decisions had to be made. We would like to thank our families and friends who have always been here to help us and support us. We would also like to thank all of our current and former employees, who have always been willing to go above and beyond to help us be successful. Lastly we would like to thank all of our wonderful, loyal customers for all your support over the years. You have always driven us to put out the best quality product possible. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
In addition to hand-tossed and thin-crust pizza, the restaurant served calzones, pasta, wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts. Its specialty pizzas included a Cajun buffalo chicken, bruschetta, BLT, taco ole, and "carnivore" piled high with pepperoni, Italian ground sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon.
Open
Dickey Dogs, a popular Chicago-style hog dog joint in Lowell, expanded to a second location earlier this year. The fast food restaurant took over the former space of the Jordy N Jax BBQ restaurant at 255 W. Morthland Drive. Jordy N Jax closed earlier this year.
Dickey Dogs serves hot dogs, Italian beef, burgers, Maxwell Street Polishes, gyros, meatball sandwiches, pizza puffs and other Chicagoland fast-food staples. The business is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit dickysdogs.com or call 219-300-3434.
Closed
Mythic Monster Gaming has closed at 9501 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland after a six-year run.
The 1,600-square-foot store sold table top role playing games like HeroClix, Settlers of Catan and War Machine. It hosted multiple tournaments a week, including of the popular tradable card game "Magic: The Gathering."
Open
Wise Guys Discount Liquors, a liquor emporium spun off from the Region's iconic WiseWay supermarket chain, opened its fourth location, at 2154 W. Morthland Drive in Valparaiso, this summer.
The local chain of liquor superstores expanded further in Porter County after opening in Chesterton last year.
Wise Guys also has locations in Hobart and Merrillville. It's known for an expansive selection of beer, craft beer, imported beer, liquor and wine.
For more information, call 219-286-7995 or visit wiseguysliquors.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
