NWI Business Ins and Outs: Hen House, Dairy Queen, Dickey Dogs, and Wise Guys open

"It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce that Thursday, December 31st will be the last day Salvoras Pizza will be open for business," the owners posted on Facebook. "Owning and running this business has been a dream of ours as a way to honor our late parents. Unfortunately as owners we found our daily lives quickly changing and tough decisions had to be made. We would like to thank our families and friends who have always been here to help us and support us. We would also like to thank all of our current and former employees, who have always been willing to go above and beyond to help us be successful. Lastly we would like to thank all of our wonderful, loyal customers for all your support over the years. You have always driven us to put out the best quality product possible. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."