NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville

The 3,800-square-foot dance studio, which opened in October, offers dances classes to children between the ages of 2 and 18 and to adults in its three dance rooms. Bri's Dance Place offers classes for pregnant women, new moms and people preparing for weddings, as well as cardio and hip hop classes.

The Merrillville native has been dancing since she was 7 years old. Hairlson studied at Howard University, where she majored in business and minored in dance. She has performed with the Indiana Ballet Theater and on television programs like "Windy City Live" and "Let's Make a Deal." She said she has taught dance to Sasha Obama in Washington, D.C., and ran a mobile dance consultancy before opening a brick-and-mortar studio of her own.

"I like how dancing really lets you express how you really feel," she said. "If you're angry or raw, you can put it out there. I can express myself even if it's not a positive situation. I lost my mom on Dec. 11 and I was able to dance at her funeral to honor her and express how I really feel through movement."

People sign up for the weekly dance classes there for self-expression, to lose weight, stay in shape or learn new techniques.

"I will work them hard as dancers," she said. "The class is hard but fun and it doesn't feel like a workout."