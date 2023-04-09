Indian Curry is now serving up aromatic curries and other traditional Indian cuisine in Griffith.

The quick-serve restaurant opened this week at 1532 N. Arbogast St., just off Ridge Road. It offers dine-in and takeout from a Chipotle-like counter in which one can order curries, combos, sides, rice, breads, sweets and drinks.

Owner Vyomesh "VK" Patel said it was a quick express outlet version of Schererville's long-running and popular Tandoor Indian Cuisine, which he also owns.

"We're excited to announce the opening of Indian Curry in the welcoming town of Griffith," he said. "Our goal is to share our authentic Indian culinary heritage and add a dash of spice to the community. Griffith's diverse palate makes it the perfect location for our family-owned business. We invite everyone to join us on this flavorful journey and experience the finest Indian delicacies in town."

The menu include butter chicken, goat curry, Kahari chicken, Methi Malai Matar, Paneer Tikka Masala, Chana Masala and Dal Tadka, which also come in combos of two or three options. Sides include Biryani chicken, naan and garlic naan. Snack options include samosas, Paneer Pakora and Gulab Jamun.

"They serve Indian dishes to you in a cafeteria-type line," Town Council President Rick Ryfa said. "There were so many people walking in off the street on the first day. There are so few Indian restaurants in the area."

The owner redeveloped the long-vacant building the restaurant now occupies along with a new Domino's pizzeria.

"They recently rehabbed a strip mall that was blighted and they made into a nice, new mall," Ryfa said. "The shopping plaza was closed for a decade and they turned it into two new businesses. It looked blighted and we worked with them as they developed a new facade. Now it looks fantastic."

Patel said the investment was significant.

"We invested a lot as it was a distressed property," he said. "We put in good money, gutted it and brought in Domino's. Now it might be the best-looking building in Griffith. We appreciate the support and help by the town."

Indian Curry offers delivery through DoorDash.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Expanding

America's Antique Mall, the massive antique mall in the former Highland Ultra Plaza along Highland's busiest commercial strip, is growing.

The antique store at 8311 Indianapolis Blvd. currently features 55,000 square feet with 600 vendors, more than 300 booths and 400 glass showcases. It recently added 5,000 square feet that gives it 43 more booths.

“We have so many talented vendors that bring in unique items each week to stock their booths," store manager Melanie Mackenzie said. "Many have expanded and added multiple booths and showcases. It is so rewarding to see our vendors grow their businesses and do so well.”

America's Antique Mall now has 312 booths where visitors can browse or buy antique or vintage items. Since opening in 2021, it's sparked a revitalization in the former Highland Ultra Plaza, drawing businesses like Jolly's Chicken & Fish, Elements Cigar Lounge and Biggby Coffee.

“While antiques is in our name, we have strived to offer a shopping experience that has a wide variety of merchandise from local vendors," said Julie Coppedge, one of the owners. "There are so many talented people in this community, from artisans that create handmade home décor and gifts to collectors that curate their showcases with all sorts of collectibles from jewelry to baseball cards. You can really find anything here. It is such a joy to walk through the aisle and see such a variety of creativity in the way our vendors display their booths, shelves and showcases.”

The store hosts regularly events including classes on furniture refinishing and fishing lures and visits from Santa and the Easter Bunny.

“This spring there has been so much going with great events at the store and changes to the layout in showcase city, which now has locked glass showcases and open showcases outfitted with a buzzer system for the shoppers to alert the staff. It keeps us hopping," MacKenzie said. "So many people love shopping the amazing collections in locked showcases.”

America's Antique Mall, which also has a location in Florida, is expanding to Algonquin, Illinois. It's taking over a 50,000-square-foot former Ashley Home Furniture Store at 2451 Randall Road. An extensive renovation is planned. It will incorporate existing elements like the wood pergolas.

The goal is to open by late summer or early fall, depending on how well construction goes.

It's now hiring for a store manager. Vendor applications open in the spring.

“I know we will find someone great, but there are big shoes to fill, our store managers in Florida and Highland are so dynamic, multi-talented and have become like family to us," Coppedge said. "We have such a wonderful team where each person’s unique gifts thrive. When we find the right person for Algonquin store manager it will just click.”

For more information, visit AmericasAntiqueMall.com

Open

A locally owned cafe operates inside America's Antique Mall in Highland.

People can grab a coffee, a bite to eat or even a craft beer while they shop.

"At Eatery 41, we pride ourselves in our local community and using as many local products as possible. We do serve beer and wine and our draft beer we serve is always local breweries," owner Rod MacKenzie said. "Of course as a café we have to serve fantastic coffee We accomplish this by always brewing Just Be Coffee Roasters out of Munster as well as making all of our espresso drinks with their coffee."

It hosts comedy nights, painting nights, a monthly book club and other events. It also stocks many locally made products.

"From bagels and toffee, to root beer and kombucha, we love to support local," he said. “Skip the big guys, and come help us support the community.”

For more information, visit eatery41.com.

Slated for redevelopment Pizza Hut plans to raze its longtime sit-down restaurant at 250 W. Ridge Road in Griffith and replace it with a strip mall that will include a smaller Pizza Hut that will focus on takeout and delivery. It also will have space for two or three more retail businesses, Ryfa said. "It's their new business model," he said. "Like Domino's, they're focusing a lot more on delivery." Pizza Hut recently pulled demolition permits and work could start soon, Ryfa said. New location Dollar Tree also will be vacating its longtime location at 330 W. Ridge Road in Griffith now that Menard's is finally buying the outdoor shopping mall that was long anchored by Kmart, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and is down to just three remaining stores, having once had more than 2,000 nationwide. Menard's, which has a big-box store just down Ridge Road in Gary and has eyed the busier intersection of Cline Avenue and Ridge Road for years, plans to tear down and redevelop the site. Dollar Tree will build a new store between Jedi's Garden and Popeye's Chicken. "The new owner got them a new lease so they're moving out of there," he said. "The Menard's will draw tons of people and all the restaurants and other businesses will benefit." Coming soon

Northwest Health has long had a presence in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. Now it's expanding to Lake County with its first Crown Point location.

Northwest Health signed a long-term lease to take over 4,000 square feet of office space at the South Court Professional Center at 1541 S. Court St. in Crown Point. The new medical office in the east wing of the professional center will provide general care to patients when it opens in the fourth quarter.

Antony Miocic and Chandler Kimmel of Crown Point–based Latitude Commercial, one of Northwest Indiana's leading commercial real estate firms, represented the landlord in the deal.

“This is a central location for a medical practice and a great fit to the diverse medical care provided at the South Court Professional Center," Miocic said. "Northwest Health will provide a useful and much-needed service to patients in the area.”

Grand opening

Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone will celebrate the grand opening of their new joint Valparaiso location at 2901 John Howell Drive at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mayor Matt Murphy and other dignitaries will take part in the ribbon-cutting.

Buona and Rainbow Cone also will host a benefit night for Porter County CASA from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will offer half-off for anyone with a print a digital flier about the event. All proceeds go to CASA, which serves abused and neglected children in the Region.