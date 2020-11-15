NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity closes, Arby's, LJAY & CO, Hungry Hound Boutique, Righteous Ribs and Potato Express open

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's Just Serendipity, a longtime mainstay of downtown Hammond that tried to revitalize the once-vaunted commercial district, has fallen victim to the coronarivus pandemic.

The antique store that sells vintage, handcrafted and repurposed goods is closing after more than a decade at 5630 Hohman Ave. because of COVID-19.

"When one door closes, another opens. I appreciate your friendship and support for the last 11 years," owner Karen Maravilla posted on social media. "I have made the decision to close our brick-and-mortar store in downtown Hammond. Please shop with us in person through the end of December. While our storefront will close, our business will remain open. Stay tuned for details about our next chapter."

It's Just Serendipity was repeatedly voted one of the best antique stores in Northwest Indiana for 10 years in a row in The Times Best of the Region polls. It carried an eclectic collection of treasures, including architectural finds, the work of local artists, home decor, furniture, collectibles, greeting cards, hand-crafted jewelry, vintage clothes, sports memorabilia and seasonal items.

Maravilla — a self-described "relic hunter, memory maven, purveyor of antiquities, vintage vixen and lover of the arts" — is looking to liquidate the inventory that filled two warehouses.