NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity switches to appointment-only, Arby's opens, Nick's Liquors expands, Lice Clinics NWI opens, Treasure Island Nutrition raising funds to stay alive

The business is open by appointment-only seven days a week.

For more information, call 219-779-2289, visit LiceClinicsNWI.net or email at LiceClinicNWI@gmail.com

Fundraising to stay alive

Treasure Island Nutrition, a sports nutrition store at 1947 W. 45th St. in Griffith, is looking to raise funds and make sales online after its owner's household was afflicted with two coronavirus infections in a month.

The Herbalife affiliate opened near the Highland/Griffith border just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide and now has temporarily shuttered its brick-and-mortar location. It sells teas, shakes and other nutritional supplements geared at people looking to bodybuild, lose weight, train as athletes or just get in shape.

"Treasure Island Nutrition will be closed until further notice. This ugly virus has hit our home for the second time in less than 30 days," the owners posted online. "Just five short months after opening our doors we all were hit with a worldwide pandemic. Treasure Island Nutrition remained open the entire time to help fuel your bodies with the best nutrition and help boost our immune systems.