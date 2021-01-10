NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity switches to appointment-only, Arby's opens, Nick's Liquors expands, Lice Clinics NWI opens, Treasure Island Nutrition raising funds to stay alive

It's Just Serendipity will serendipitously keep its doors open, for the time being, though after pivoting to an appointment-only model.
Owner Karen Maravilla announced in November that her antique store, which sells vintage, handcrafted and repurposed goods at 5630 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond, would close after 11 years after previously warning of a potential closure back in 2017.
But the store that caters to customers "on the hunt for accidental discoveries or serendipitous treasures" will stay open, at least for now. It will no longer maintain any regularly scheduled hours for walk-in traffic but will schedule private shopping appointments to anyone who texts Maravilla at 219-512-4298 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
It's Just Serendipity — which has been voted among The Times Best in the Region for 10 years in a row — will help customers find particular items they are looking for, offer curbside pickup and delivery, and post inventory for sale on social media.
It also will offer prop rentals, create custom gift baskets and "continue to showcase the best vintage/antique, hand crafted/re-purposed/up-cycled goods by local artists with exceptional customer service."
The shop sells architectural finds, hardware, tools, collectibles, jewelry, holiday items, memorabilia, greeting cards and vintage clothing. It strives to find new homes for vintage and antique goods so they don't end up in closets, basements or landfills.
"I am very sad. I am also very discouraged about the choices people are making in regards to supporting small businesses/brick-and-mortar shops," said Maravilla, who's also the president of the Downtown Hammond Council. "Buy local or bye local."
Maravilla, who has volunteered in downtown Hammond for 20 years, has long worked toward its revitalization, especially after buying the former Dolly Madison store that sold day-old groceries at a discount, and turning it into It's Just Serendipity.
In addition to the store, Maravilla maintained three warehouses full of inventory. But one burned down last fall.
"2020 has been cruel," she said. "2020 was bad for everyone but it was just one thing after another."
Maravilla, who lost friends to coronavirus, said the pandemic was especially harsh on small business owners.
"People need to shop small and shop local instead of ordering online to save a few pennies," she said. "Businesses are an asset in your community that make donations and spend money in the community. It's disheartening so many people shop online and at big-box stores. If you don't support small businesses, their doors close and their gone. It's like 'It's a Wonderful Life' where you affect everyone's life in a different way but don't know how you affect people."
People make a show about flocking to local independently owned businesses on Small Business Saturday but that's just once a year.
"When people lose a job, it's devastating, but they can find another job," she said. "When you've sunk your whole life into your business, it's not quite the same. It's your heart and soul. It's flattering that other towns and cities have come to me about relocating, but once you've made a commitment to a place you need to follow through. But if you don't support business they go away."
For more information, visit itsjustserendipity.com, email itsjustserendipity@att.net, or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Ving Rhames voice: "St. John has the meats."
Arby's, the fast food chain known for its roast beef, beef and cheddar, gyro, smokehouse brisket, loaded Italian, corned beef Reuben and seasonal deep-fried turkey sandwiches, as well as its well-seasoned curly fries, has opened at 10081 Wicker Ave. in St. John.
It's the third Arby's location owned by Merchant Management, which also owns Arby's franchises in Orland Park and Lockport.
Owner Faisal Merchant said the St. John restaurant is celebrating its opening with five classic roast beef sandwiches for $10.
For more information, call 219-627-3369 or find St. John Arby's on Facebook.
Opening soon
Nick's Liquors plans to open its newest location at 6905 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.
The popular chain of liquor and cigarette retailers currently operates eight stores in Hammond, Hobart, Dyer and Merrillville, purporting to offer "the cheapest discount prices on beer, wine, liquor and cigarettes in Northwest Indiana." It's opening a newly constructed location at a busy intersection not far from the state line in Hammond, catty-corner from a much smaller and older store it will replace.
"It is located at the corner of Calumet Ave.and 169th," manager Zach Kikalos said. "We plan on making a soft opening in the middle of next week, roughly Jan. 14."
For more information, visit www.nicksliquors.com.
Reopen
Lice Clinics NWI has reopened under a new name.
Crown Point residents Flo and Randy Klackle own the clinic at 1010 Breuckman Drive, next to Custom Dosing Pharmacy, that offers "one-and-done" lice treatments.
The clinic offers screening, diagnosis and treatment for people infested with head lice. It uses non-toxic topical products to kill the lice and eggs within about an hour with a 30-day guarantee.
"We have successfully treated thousands and have been honored to help the communities we service over the past five years, and we look forward to continuing to do so with our cutting edge process, under our new name,” Flo Klackle said. “Most people go to the local drug store and buy OTC solutions that take hours to use, and have a very low success rate. Our procedure has a 99% success rate.”
The business is open by appointment-only seven days a week.
For more information, call 219-779-2289, visit LiceClinicsNWI.net or email at LiceClinicNWI@gmail.com
Fundraising to stay alive
Treasure Island Nutrition, a sports nutrition store at 1947 W. 45th St. in Griffith, is looking to raise funds and make sales online after its owner's household was afflicted with two coronavirus infections in a month.
The Herbalife affiliate opened near the Highland/Griffith border just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide and now has temporarily shuttered its brick-and-mortar location. It sells teas, shakes and other nutritional supplements geared at people looking to bodybuild, lose weight, train as athletes or just get in shape.
"Treasure Island Nutrition will be closed until further notice. This ugly virus has hit our home for the second time in less than 30 days," the owners posted online. "Just five short months after opening our doors we all were hit with a worldwide pandemic. Treasure Island Nutrition remained open the entire time to help fuel your bodies with the best nutrition and help boost our immune systems.
"The last quarter of this year has been rough, to say the least. We had four family deaths in October alone. Which required traveling in November. Bringing us to December which we have been closed for almost the whole month due to COVID-19. My husband was infected which required me to quarantine and take care of my family, and now it has hit me. I have to quarantine and stay home while our business suffers from this horrible virus.
"My husband can’t open his tattoo business back up until I am cleared. We never got any government assistance due to no return on calls and no progress with any applications we filled out for assistance. Any and all donations to keep our dream and small business afloat will be greatly appreciated. The money raised will go directly to the bills to keep us open. While the big corporations get bailed out, this is all we have to stay afloat. Thank you dearly! See you in paradise."
For more information, search for Keep Treasure Island Alive on GoFundMe.com.
