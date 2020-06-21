NWI Business Ins and Outs: Jersey Mike's, Christopher Banks, Up Your Alley, and Barnes & Noble open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jersey Mike's Subs, known for its authentic East Coast-style hoagies, heroes, grinders and subs, has expanded to Munster.

The fast-casual restaurant chain, which slices Italian meats and deli cheeses right in front of the customer, has long had a location at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street in Schererville, just south of the Highland border.

Franchise owner Raul Padilla opened another Jersey Mike's at 8153 Calumet Ave. in Munster last week. It serves fresh sliced and grilled subs in freshly baked bread that are often served "Mike's Way," or with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar and spices.

Initially, it's not offering dine-in because of COVID-19, but customers can still place to-go orders in-store or for pickup online or through the app. Jersey Mike's also offers delivery as it tries to limit person-to-person contact at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various public health authorities.

"The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams," the company said in a press release.