NWI Business Ins and Outs: Jersey Mike's, Christopher Banks, Up Your Alley, and Barnes & Noble open

Jersey Mike's Subs, known for its authentic East Coast-style hoagies, heroes, grinders and subs, has expanded to Munster.
The fast-casual restaurant chain, which slices Italian meats and deli cheeses right in front of the customer, has long had a location at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street in Schererville, just south of the Highland border.
Franchise owner Raul Padilla opened another Jersey Mike's at 8153 Calumet Ave. in Munster last week. It serves fresh sliced and grilled subs in freshly baked bread that are often served "Mike's Way," or with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar and spices.
Initially, it's not offering dine-in because of COVID-19, but customers can still place to-go orders in-store or for pickup online or through the app. Jersey Mike's also offers delivery as it tries to limit person-to-person contact at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various public health authorities.
"The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams," the company said in a press release.
Founded in 1956, Jersey Mike's has expanded widely as sub sandwich shop chains have taken off across the country. It now has 2,500 eateries around the country. It purports to offer "A Sub Above" and was voted America’s Favorite Sandwich Brand in Market Force Information’s 2019 QSR study.
The Munster location is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
For more information, call 219-513-9330, visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow facebook.com/jerseymikes.
Up Your Alley, the upscale bowling alley, restaurant and entertainment center, reopened last week on Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville. The owners posted on Facebook that they were bringing back ax-throwing, Cyber Sport and other attractions after “training staff, upgrading equipment and taking extra safety precautions.”
Chester’s Video Bar finally opened last week at 791 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton, after a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. The nightclub and restaurant specializes in Mediterranean cuisine and “the latest drinks with your favorite DJs, karaoke nights, throwback songs and Sunday Tea.” For more information, call 219-250-2267, email chestersvideobar@gmail. com or visit www.chestersvideobar.com.
Christopher & Banks opened at 1525 U.S. 41 #C8 in the Crossroads Shopping Center at the busy intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 in Schererville that's known as "The Crossroads of America."
Founded in 1956, the Minnesota-based chain sells "classical but stylish" clothing for women at more than 500 locations nationwide.
The retailer sells tops, dresses, skirts, jeans and accessories such as jewelry and scarves, offering customers free style consultations.
Christopher & Banks in Schererville is temporarily open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily while practicing social distancing measures, limiting capacity to 20 customers at a time, and asking shoppers to please wear masks.
For more information, call christopherandbanks.com.
Region Vein has opened a new office in the Calumet Region.
The vein specialist has taken over the space at 931 Ridge Road in Munster. The medical services provider specializes in the treatment of varicose and spider veins.
“The intersection of Calumet and Ridge Road is a perfect location for a new vein clinic," said Antony Miocic, of Latitude Commercial, who represented the landlord in the transaction. "They will fit in great with the diverse mix of retail and medical oriented businesses in the area.”
Reopen
The lakefront Lighthouse restaurant, Cedar Lake's premier fine dining institution, has reopened. A regional dining destination, the restaurant is known for its fine steaks and seafood. The white-tablecloth eatery features a bar made from the hull of a boat.
Motea Rolled Ice Cream, Smoothies, Bubble Tea & Ramen has been serving bubble tea, Japanese noodles and more at 1642 U.S. 41 in Schererville, opening there last year.
The tea and ice cream shop is located on the northwest side of the Crossroads of America intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41. It serves green tea, spring rolls and many other menu items.
Motea is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-227-8320.
New ownership
An Enterprise Rent-a-Car investment property in Hobart was sold to new ownership after 40 days on the market.
Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal, representing the sale.
“We were able to go under contract within a few weeks of being on the market even during a challenging time in the market,” said Brett McDermott, co-founder/senior vice president of Latitude Commercial. “It is an upside investment for the buyer given the price point and the long-time history of the tenant at the property.”
Coming soon
Smile Dental Art & Surgery will bring dental services soon to the 27,608-square-foot Main Street Center at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street in Schererville, just south of the Highland border.
Barnes & Noble long had a bookstore across from Southlake Mall and was supposed to open in Shops on Main in Schererville, a plan that was dashed during the Great Recession.
The corporate bookseller chain, which still operates a big-box bookstore in Valparaiso, mostly has been closing locations across the country in recent years as ecommerce has upended the brick-and-mortar retail landscape.
But now the bookstore chain is opening new stores in greater Chicagoland again, adding another location at Woodfield Village Green in Schaumburg.
It's billed as a "completely new Barnes & Noble experience, with distinct bookrooms for browsing by genre, more books and displays catering to the local market, fun and engaging Young Reader and Toddler sections, as well as a welcoming front of store with all the latest new books and releases."
“We think our regular Barnes & Noble shopper is going to be thrilled at the redesigned store layout and selection, and new customers will be immediately drawn in,” Store Manager Sarah Coombs said. “The store has unique rooms organized by genre that create these magical moments when you’re browsing your area of interest, whether that’s travel, fiction, mystery, or the children’s section. We are also curating sections for the Schaumburg market and can respond quickly to customer requests to create a truly local and community-based bookstore.”
The store at 1470B E. Golf Road in Schaumburg groups books into separate rooms for fiction, biography, history, local authors, young adult and kids. It will also feature nitro coffee at a state-of-the-art Barnes & Noble Cafe, and prominently displayed fiction and nonfiction new releases.
Barnes & Noble is adding enhanced safety measures during the coronavirus crisis, including more cleaning throughout the day, protective barriers at registers, social distancing measures, and limits on the number of customers. Booksellers must wear face masks and get temperature checks at the start of the shifts.
The cafe is limited to to-go and app pickup. Customers can deposit books they have browsed at designated places for sanitizing.
The bookstore also will offer curbside delivery and pick-up in-store for online orders.
For more information, find @BNSchaumburgIL on social media.
Many businesses have reopened after the stay-at-home orders were relaxed for the coronavirus pandemic, including Sip and Stone in St. John; Leeds Public House in Michigan City; Region Ale in Schererville; The Sweet Tooth in Munster; Sophia’s House of Pancakes in Highland and Schererville; Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville; Timbrook Kitchens in Munster; Stray Dog Bar & Grill in New Buffalo; and El Salto locations across Northwest Indiana. Johnson’s Farm Produce has reopened for strawberry picking at 8960 E. Ridge Road in Hobart.
For a longer list of open businesses, visit nwi.com/weareopen.
