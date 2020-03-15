NWI Business Ins and Outs: Kiddie Academy brings child care to Crown Point and Munster, nightclub coming to Chesterton, Christopher & Banks headed to Schererville

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kiddie Academy, an educational child care chain, recently opened in Crown Point and hopes to come to Munster later this year.

The Maryland-based chain of early learning centers has more than 250 locations nationwide, including quite a few in the Chicago suburbs, but only a smattering in Indiana thus far.

Enter Rahul Patel, a local franchisee who said he might open up to three locations in the Region.

"Just being a parent and having a child when both my wife I work led me to open it up," he said. "We saw the need for higher quality child care."

He opened the first Northwest Indiana Kiddie Academy on Feb. 24 in the former Hallmark building at 1000 N. Main St., at the intersection of Main and Summit in Crown Point. It employs 35 to 40 people and can handle up to 193 kids between the ages of six weeks to preschool. It's also looking at offering summer camp and after-school care for ages 6 through 12.

"We have a full infant through pre-K curriculum with teachers for every age," Patel said. "The early childhood education is age-appropriate and geared for development. It's specific for every age. Kids learn things like character development, and subjects like writing and arts."