The last Kmart in Northwest Indiana will close by the end of this year as parent company Sears looks to restructure in bankruptcy in a desperate bid for survival.
Transformco, which is overseeing the Sears restructuring, has announced the last four Kmarts in the Hoosier state would shutter. The teetering retail titan is shutting the Kmart at 2801 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso along with Kmarts in Elwood, Kokomo and Richmond before the end of the year.
A fifth remaining Indiana Kmart in Warsaw is slated to close next month.
“As we continue our transformation efforts, we are working closely with our stakeholders, and evaluating our network of stores, operations and business strategy in order to stabilize the business and support a long-term path to profitable success,” Transformco said in a statement.
A liquidation sale has begun. An employee at the Valparaiso Kmart said the store, which has been there since the 1960s or 1970s, would close in December, likely before Christmas.
If you have any unused gift cards, act fast. Transformco also will shutter the nearest Illinois Kmart at 7325 W 79th St. in Bridgeport by year's end.
The big-box store in Valparaiso sold general merchandise, appliances and garden items. It had a pharmacy that's already closed.
The Hoffman Estates-based retailer has a long history in the Calumet Region, dating back to the S. S. Kresge department stores that once drew shoppers from far and wide to downtown Hammond and the Village Shopping Center in Gary. Kmart once had more than 2,000 stores and was the second-largest retailer in the United States after Sears until it was surpassed by Walmart in 1990.
Kmart was known for its blue light specials and exclusive merchandise from celebrities like Martha Stewart and Kathy Ireland.
It closed its Griffith location at Cline Avenue and Ridge Road last year.
Coming soon
B.GOOD, a Boston-based farm-to-table restaurant, plans to expand into Northwest Indiana.
The sustainably sourced fast-casual restaurant brand with a "Food with Roots" motto seeks franchisees to open new eateries in the Region. The restaurant, which sources seasonal wholesome ingredients from local farmers and food producers, already has 80 locations open or in development internationally, with a strong presence on the East Coast and restaurants in Canada, Switzerland and Germany.
“Today’s consumers are choosing healthier options and prefer wholesome ingredients, which B.GOOD offers through our diverse menu, even our more indulgent menu items,” said Ed Yancey, vice president of franchise development for B.GOOD. “People shouldn’t feel bad about going out to eat, and B.GOOD is a breath of fresh air to people who want to know exactly what they are eating. We are thrilled to bring our ‘Food with Roots’ to Northwest Indiana.”
The restaurant serves greens-and-grain bowls, burgers, salads and smoothies it bills as "all-natural, better-for-you food." The chain offers light and healthy options, comfort food classics and an extensive kids menu.
The focus is on clean food standards with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
For more information, visit bgood.com or bgoodfranchising.com or call 888-897-6912.
Open
Porter Physician Group opened a CareEXPRESS Urgent Care at 7890 E. Ridge Road in Hobart.
The urgent care clinic at the northwest corner of East Ridge Road and Route 51 will treat people for common illnesses and minor injuries with no appointment. Patients can also reserve a spot in line online at porterhealth.com.
“The need for a prompt, quality, walk-in urgent care center at this particular location serving the Hobart, Lake Station and surrounding areas is important for this part of Northwest Indiana. We understand that people get sick beyond normal business hours and need an option other than the emergency room for their minor medical conditions,“ said Sean Dardeau, Porter Health Care System and Northwest Indiana market CEO. “With CareEXPRESS urgent care, we are providing patients in the Hobart area with more access to physicians and nurse practitioners on duty at all times. Patients will be seen in a timely manner and in a convenient setting.”
Porter Health Care System operates Porter Regional Hospital and more than 20 outpatient sites across the Region, employing 450 physicians who practice 50 different medical specialties.
The new clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Open
The Beauty Loft is now offering an array of beauty services at 105 N. Court St. upstairs in the Sports Academy building on the courthouse square in downtown Crown Point.
The salon offers microblading, lashes, body waxing, lash lifts, brow tints and shaping, facials and makeup in studio.
"We're an aesthetic salon that does almost everything but not hair," owner Antoinette Esch said.
She's been working in the industry for five years and always wanted to open her own place.
"We have a non-intimidating environment where we make people feel comfortable so can make them feel their best," he said. "I love making people feel happy and feel good about what they do."
Esch has additional booths she's looking to rent out.
"I've worked in the industry for a while and would like to give other artists an opportunity," she said. "I want to create an environment where it's comfortable to work and grow and where I help them in any way I can."
The Beauty Loft is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, find the business on Facebook, email beautyloftllc@gmail.com or call 219-776-6886.
Open
Family Dollar reopened a recently renovated store at 6431 S. Columbia Ave. in Hammond.
The Chesapeake, Virginia-based chain overhauled the store so it includes a wider selection of food, beauty items, household products, seasonal items and $1 Dollar Tree merchandise. Family Dollar added more freezers and coolers to expand its offering of fresh and frozen foods at the store, which employs around six to 10 workers.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Hammond community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Family Dollar spokesperson Jim Van Slyke said. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”