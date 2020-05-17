NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lake County restaurants can reopen Monday, and many plan to

Simply Wigs in Merrillville reopens Tuesday by appointment only.

Staff Source in Hammond has remained open by appointment during the pandemic and is helping people out of work find new jobs.

"We help companies find employees, and we help people find jobs or advance their careers," President Mirko Marich said.

Not all restaurants will open their dining rooms initially after the restrictions are lifted in Lake County and across the state. Some are sticking with carryout, curbside pickup and delivery for the time being, including Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, Octave Grill in Chesterton, and Tavern on Main Craft Bar and Eatery in Crown Point.

"We will not be opening up our dining room quite yet. We know many of you are eager to dine in again, but for the safety of our staff, families and community, we are choosing to remain carry-out only for now," Octave Grill posted on Facebook Tuesday. "With the tremendous support of all of you we have been able to stay open during this time and are happy to report that, as of today, 100% of our staff is back on."

The Miller Beach Market in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood reopens June 7, but one of its largest vendors — Miller Beach Swag — does not plan to be there in the immediate future.