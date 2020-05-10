NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lake County retailers and Porter County restaurants can reopen Monday, and Lake County restaurants on May 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The state's 33-page Back on Track Indiana plan for a phased reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic is so highly detailed that it has been causing confusion among many business owners.

The road map for reopening allowed retail stores to open across much of the state last Monday save for Lake, Marion and Cass counties, because of their higher concentration of coronavirus cases.

On Monday, May 11, retailers can reopen again in Lake County. Restaurants and bars that serve food in Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, as well as in most of the rest of the state, also can resume dining-in at 50% of capacity. Personal services businesses in those counties, like hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors, are allowed to reopen by appointment, if they practice social distancing.

Then on Monday, May 18, restaurants, bars, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and other personal services can reopen in Lake County as well, a week after it entered Stage 2 of the plan.

Shops like Homenclature and Silcott Shoes in Valparaiso already have welcomed back customers, while other businesses are gearing up to reopen. Aftermath Cidery & Winery in downtown Valparaiso and Running Vines Winery in Valparaiso plan to reopen on Monday and recommend reservations to ensure a table.