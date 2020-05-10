NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lake County retailers and Porter County restaurants can reopen Monday, and Lake County restaurants on May 18

The state's 33-page Back on Track Indiana plan for a phased reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic is so highly detailed that it has been causing confusion among many business owners.
The road map for reopening allowed retail stores to open across much of the state last Monday save for Lake, Marion and Cass counties, because of their higher concentration of coronavirus cases.
On Monday, May 11, retailers can reopen again in Lake County. Restaurants and bars that serve food in Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, as well as in most of the rest of the state, also can resume dining-in at 50% of capacity. Personal services businesses in those counties, like hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors, are allowed to reopen by appointment, if they practice social distancing.
Then on Monday, May 18, restaurants, bars, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and other personal services can reopen in Lake County as well, a week after it entered Stage 2 of the plan.
Shops like Homenclature and Silcott Shoes in Valparaiso already have welcomed back customers, while other businesses are gearing up to reopen. Aftermath Cidery & Winery in downtown Valparaiso and Running Vines Winery in Valparaiso plan to reopen on Monday and recommend reservations to ensure a table.
Wagner's Ribs in Porter will remain carryout and open its deck back up for outdoor dining once the temperature climbs above 60 degrees.
Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday. The store, which offers upscale women's fashions, accessories and gift items, will be open seven days a week with temporarily shorter hours, staying open until 6 p.m. daily with new safety measures in place.
Vision Boutique St. John at 8319 Wicker Ave. also is slated to reopen Monday.
The Commander Restaurant in Munster, known for its lemon rice soup, and the Sip Coffee Shops in Crown Point and Highland plan to reopen as soon as allowed to on May 18.
In the meantime, many businesses remain open for carryout, delivery and curbside pickup, such as Little Italy in Dyer and Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point & Region On Tap. Aurelio's Pizza in Hammond has been open seven days a week and posting daily specials on its Facebook page.
Tzatziki Greek Street Food at 7231 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond has been offering family platters with kebabs, Dragobobs and gyros.
The many other restaurants offering carryout, curbside pickup or delivery until dining-in is allowed again, at 50% capacity, include The Grand Park Cafe & Pizza in Merrillville, Capriotti's in Hammond, Center Lounge in Whiting, ChicagoLand Popcorn in Hobart, Doreen's Pizzeria in Dyer, Edwardo's in Munster, El Taco Real in Hammond, Glenwood Oaks in Glenwood, Lynnie Que's Airport Bar and Grill in Lansing, Harvest Room in Munster, Jedi's Garden in Griffith, Jalapeno's in Schererville and John's Pizzeria in Dyer and Griffith.
Other dining establishments where one can still place carryout or delivery orders include Merrillville Florist & Tea Room, Miner-Dunn in Highland, Patrick's Grille in Michigan City, Sophia's House of Pancakes in Schererville, Steamwhistle Coffee Roaster's in Crown Point, Sundae Funday Ice Cream Parlor in Crown Point, Tapps Cafe in Griffith, Tastee Top Grill in Cedar Lake, The Original John's Pizzeria in Munster, Tony's Italian Deli in Dyer, Town Club in Highland, and White Rhino Bar and Grill in Dyer.
For a longer list of open businesses across the Calumet Region, visit nwi.com/weareopen.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
If you've got tips about new stores or restaurants anywhere in the Region, or just wonder what's under construction somewhere, contact NWI Business Ins and Outs columnist Joseph S. Pete at joseph.pete@nwi.com or 219.933.3316.
