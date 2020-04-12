NWI Business Ins and Outs: Local businesses soldier on through pandemic, offering 'survival kits' and more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The local businesses that give the Region its unique identity, flavor and sense of place face an unforeseen and unprecedented challenge.

The spread of the deadly coronavirus that's infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide has customers sheltering in place at home to avoid contracting or transmitting the fast-spreading virus to others. Many retailers and other businesses are now required by emergency order to shutter their storefronts.

But Region's small, independent and locally owned businesses soldier on. They often remain open for curbside pick-up and for delivery, hoping to make it out to the other side. The small businesses that make Northwest Indiana such a special place need the public's support now more than ever.

If your circumstances allow, it would be a good time to place an online order, get a meal delivered or buy a gift card to ensure that Northwest Indiana post-pandemic looks as much like Northwest Indiana pre-pandemic as possible.

Call ahead or check their website as businesses have been forced to adjust their operations to the new reality everyone has been thrust into. Round the Clock restaurants, for instance, which are known for being open around the clock, are no longer operating around the clock. That's how, in the Region, you know it's a crisis.