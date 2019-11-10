The Merrillville Tea Room, a Region institution for nearly 40 years, is bringing back formal afternoon teas and light lunches under new ownership — just in time for the holidays.
Longtime owner Ramona McCrovitz is selling the Merrillville Florist Shop and Tea Room at 7005 Madison St. to longtime customer Cindy Lopez.
"I have known Romana for 15 years," Lopez said. "She and I get along really well. We're as close as family. We had a long-running joke that if she sold the business one day she'd sell it to me. Neither one of us took it seriously until she actually tried to sell it and it fell through. Then she asked me if I really wanted to buy it and the fates aligned."
Lopez bought the business for an undisclosed sum and is transitioning into taking it over. She recently reopened the tea room that McCrovitz closed in June of 2018 after losing her chef.
A beloved destination that's especially popular during Christmastime, when it's decked out for the season with trees and decorations, the tea room serves formal pots of tea as well as freshly baked scones, pumpkin cranberry bread, sandwiches and salads.
Regulars have rejoiced to see it come back.
"We've certainly been filling up," Lopez said. "It was missed last Christmas season. We've been getting a lot of reservations from mothers and daughters, the Red Hat Society, book clubs, and bridal showers. Business has been picking up because of word of mouth. Word has been spreading as people call their lady friends."
Lopez hopes to carry the vision that made McCrovitz successful over the last 40 years while expanding on her business. She sees the Merrillville Florist Shop and Tea Room as a one-stop-shop for flowers, gifts, and lunch.
"I think it means a lot to the Region," she said. "It's definitely a tradition. It's an annual lunch or holiday party for women or groups here. Whether for a children's tea party or a holiday party, people are excited that it's come back."
She has brought back the same menu to the tea room, which serves 100 to 150 diners, including in "different dining nooks that are super cute and have a ton of character." The 5,000-square-foot restaurant employs 10, including previous staff members like a server who had been there for the last six years.
"Romana is an amazingly talented woman who comes from an amazingly talented family," she said. "Her daughter owns Captain's House in Miller. The family has such creativity, which is something to be envious of."
The floral shop is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, while the tea room is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with the last seating at 2:30 p.m. It's open for reservations for baby showers and other events.
"It's always been my dream to own a flower shop," she said. "I have a love for the design and putting the flowers together."
For more information, call 219-769-3454 or visit the Merrillville Tea Room on Facebook.
Open
Big Daddy's BBQ, which has been celebrated many times by television personality Steve Harvey, has opened a third Northwest Indiana location, at 2330 Cline Ave. in Schererville.
It took over the space vacated by Phil's Caribbean Cuisine, a short-lived Jamaican restaurant. Big Daddy's was started in 2008 in Gary by Gordon "Big Daddy" Biffle and Darquia Biffle, who started out by selling rib tips grilled at the Embassies of Christ Market City Flea Market.
The barbecue restaurant expanded to Hammond in 2012 and has been a regular at street festivals like Griffith's Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival and Rock 'n Rail Festival. The new 4,000-square-foot Schererville restaurant will seat around 110 people, serving as a dine-in and takeout restaurant with a similar menu to the other two locations.
"It's pretty much the same. We changed a little bit," Darquia Biffle said.
Top sellers include ribs, rib tips, pulled pork and brisket. Sides include mac and cheese, collard greens, red beans, candied yams, coleslaw, salad and desserts.
Big Daddy's BBQ has been nominated for at least seven Steve Harvey neighborhood awards and won the national honor twice.
"We were nominated nearly every year," she said. "It's still excellent for business."
Big Daddy's BBQ also has appeared on television shows like "Windy City Live" and "Hungry Hound." Its north Lake County locations draw customers from all over Northwest Indiana.
"We have a reputation and serve a wide range of customers," she said. "I would say the barbecue is unique, cooked with charcoal on an old school grill."
The restaurant is currently open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, but the hours may change later.
For more information, call 219-319-0646, visit eatbigdaddys.com or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Sip Coffee House and Artisan Cafe, a popular staple in downtown Crown Point and Highland, plans to bring a jolt of caffeine to Cedar Lake when it opens its third location there next year.
Residents of the fast-growing community in south Lake County have clamored for the coffee shop, owner Rhonda Bloch said. Many of her existing customers on the courthouse square in downtown Crown Point drive up from Cedar Lake.
Bloch said Sip's third location, which is slated to open on March 13 after extensive renovations, was direly needed in the growing area.
"It's by the Sandbar and the Dairy Queen," she said. "It's a good spot. There's a need for a coffee shop."
The new Sip will be about 3,000 square feet, as compared to 1,900 square feet in Highland and 1,200 square feet in Crown Point. The coffee shop will regularly host open mics and bands.
The coffee house will employ about 15 workers and be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bloch expects it to be busy until close, given the lack of places in town to just hang out.
Sip will serve coffee, espresso, frappuccino, smoothies and food like sandwiches, soup, and pasta salads. There will be a glass case with "fun salads and eclectic meals for people visiting the beach."
"It will be very eclectic and very hipster," she said. "We'll hang local art everywhere and get it in place a few weeks before opening."
Sip is completely gutting the space and installing new seating and decor. The coffee shop faces Cedar Lake so people can look out through the windows at the lake while sipping a latte.
Bloch said Cedar Lake was an obvious choice for expansion because many of the Crown Point customers hail from there, the community has been growing, and most of the 985 responses on Facebook about where Sip should go next recommended Cedar Lake.
"We looked at another spot there but it was way too small," she said. "We found what we needed and I can't tell you how excited we are."
For more information, find Sip Cedar Lake on Facebook.
Coming soon
The next wave of construction is underway at Centennial Village, the new lifestyle development at Centennial Park on Calumet Avenue that brought Munster Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi, El Salto, Harvest Room, The Simple Greek and the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Real estate agent Kris Hoge said the new building just north of the existing restaurants will house more restaurants and professional office space, and that residential housing would follow later.
"The goal is to get the foundation in yet this year and move forward with the construction," Hoge said.
No new tenants have been announced.
Opportunity
The National Park Service at Indiana Dunes National Park is looking for someone to run the food concession at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2020. The concession stand would have to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Vendors would have to pay 3% of their gross receipts and a $100 fee at the end of the season.
Applications must be submitted by Nov. 15.
For more information, call Amber Siewin at 219-395-1859 or email amber_siewin@nps.gov.